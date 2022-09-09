Steve Jobs’ daughter mocks the iPhone’s similarities

The broad similarities between the newly introduced Iphone 14 and his predecessor, caused a flurry of memes on all social networks, which did not escape Eve JobsThe fourth daughter of the man behind the fame manzanabut even her kinship with the brand did not prevent the young woman from joining the teasing About the lack of heresy one of the devices invented by his father.

Eve shared with her more than 300,000 followers on Instagram a photo of an older man receiving the same red striped shirt as a gift, accompanied by a sarcastic message: “I’m upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple Today announcement.”

Eve Jobs was born in 1998, the fourth Steve Jobs’ daughterwho died in 2011 of cancer and who left a legacy of the great technological devices that made the giant Apple what it is today, like the Macintosh, the iPod, the iPad and other great trend-setting products, like Apple itself IphoneDespite the fact that in recent versions they made no effort to incorporate obvious new features, they kept their prices above $500 and the loyalty of their users.

Although the publication of the young woman, who dedicates herself to making clothing pieces, has become more significant because of her relationship with Jobs, that hasn’t been the only mockery the iPhone has received since its introduction last Tuesday and that’s what happened. Repeated in recent years.