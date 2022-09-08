September 8, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Apple iOS 16 RC releases, final version will arrive in a few days

Apple iOS 16 RC releases, final version will arrive in a few days

Roger Rehbein September 8, 2022 2 min read

Apple just released the Release Candidate of iOS 16, which means that the final version of the system is very close.

After 8 beta versions of iOS 16Apple decided to release the version iOS 16 Release Candidate. This is the latest beta version of the system which, unless a bug is found, will be the same version that Apple officially releases to all users.

Since its introduction last June we have seen how the system has been Evolution and improvements. Despite the fact that we saw less news in the latest beta updates, since they were versions focused on resolving bugs.

iPhone iOS 16

iOS 16 brings a lot of cool changes to your iPhone

What’s new in iOS 16 RC

With the passage of beta Updates are declining And we no longer find surprises like New battery percentage indicator. In the latest betas, Apple focuses on Bug fixes, performance improvements, and final improvements About important things like battery life and new system features.

The iOS 16 beta 8 It was released a week ago and Included only internal changes and modificationsThere are no visual novelties or new functionality like those we found in previous betas:

Does the invitation to introduce the iPhone 14 hide any secret?

How to install iOS 16 beta and compatible iPhone models

If you have one of iPhones compatible with iOS 16 And you want it, you can Download the developer profile to your iPhone oh well Get a public beta profile And install iOS 16 beta on your phone. You just have to go to Settings > General > Software Update To download the sixth beta version of the operating system. These are the iPhones that are compatible with the iOS 16 beta:

  • iPhone 13 ProMax
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone SE 2022
  • iPhone 12 ProMax
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone SE 2020
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
See also  WhatsApp | Final Solution When Notifications Don't Arrive or Not Appear on iPhone | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | app | Applications | Tutorial | guide | nda | nnni | data

for you

© 2022 Difoosion, SL All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

The Artemis I mission is facing a delay of several weeks after its launch was cancelled

September 5, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Webb Telescope takes the first image of an exoplanet

September 3, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Webb Telescope captured the first direct image of an exoplanet

September 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

How much does it cost to rent in this part of the US and what is the average salary?

September 8, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Apple iOS 16 RC releases, final version will arrive in a few days

September 8, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Kermés de Ciencia y Tecnología has already visited over 100 sites – Web de Noticias

September 8, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Carlos Salcedo sacked his community manager for uploading an anti-arbitration tweet

September 8, 2022 Cassandra Curtis