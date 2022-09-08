Apple iOS 16 RC releases, final version will arrive in a few days

Apple just released the Release Candidate of iOS 16, which means that the final version of the system is very close.

After 8 beta versions of iOS 16Apple decided to release the version iOS 16 Release Candidate. This is the latest beta version of the system which, unless a bug is found, will be the same version that Apple officially releases to all users.

Since its introduction last June we have seen how the system has been Evolution and improvements. Despite the fact that we saw less news in the latest beta updates, since they were versions focused on resolving bugs.

What’s new in iOS 16 RC

With the passage of beta Updates are declining And we no longer find surprises like New battery percentage indicator. In the latest betas, Apple focuses on Bug fixes, performance improvements, and final improvements About important things like battery life and new system features.

The iOS 16 beta 8 It was released a week ago and Included only internal changes and modificationsThere are no visual novelties or new functionality like those we found in previous betas:

If you have one of iPhones compatible with iOS 16 And you want it, you can Download the developer profile to your iPhone oh well Get a public beta profile And install iOS 16 beta on your phone. You just have to go to Settings > General > Software Update To download the sixth beta version of the operating system. These are the iPhones that are compatible with the iOS 16 beta: