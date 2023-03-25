Pictures of David and Victoria Beckham doing sports

love story David and Victoria Beckham It is known all over the planet. Since they met in the late 1990s at a concert during training at Manchester United – the team the footballer was in – they have been one of the most famous couples in the world, and also one of the most famous couples in the world. public interest.

His wedding, the birth of his four children, the engagement of his son Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz, and the development of his daughter Harper Seven… everything related to their lives automatically becomes a slew of headlines that generate a huge impact on the servers. This, of course, does not surprise us.

David and Victoria Beckham are the perfect couple for many reasons, one of which is their sense of humor. Or at least that’s how they make us believe with their latest Instagram pics where they are shown working out while wearing their already iconic outfit. toned numbers. Do not miss it.

David and Victoria Beckham flaunt toned bodies on Instagram

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“While one of us works hard, the other looks great without doing much.”put Spice Girl as a caption, referring to the stunning figure David Beckham still maintains, it seems, almost effortlessly.

And that’s the truth, or you’re not trying so hard to do the exercise or you’re already in control of it so much that you do it as if nothing had happened. The truth is, the footballer, even with his tousled hair and those tinted glasses, is still as stunning as he was in his prime.

Something he and his wife have in common, because although she seems to take it very seriously, she also has a scandalous personality. Have you seen those Ultra-tone arms? And that Flat and strong belly? There is no doubt that the couple takes great care of themselves and they are in one of the best parts of their lives.