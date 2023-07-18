Pick-ups with three rows of seats? Meet the Ford F-250 MegaRaptor 7 Extra Seats and Powerful Engine | Peru | Mexico | Spain | United States | nuts wheels

he Ford F-250 MegaRaptor 7 is a project developed by MegaRexx Trucks whose main innovations are the integration of the third row of seats, robust design and engine With large cylinder capacity for high performance.

MegaRexx Trucks is a North Carolina (USA) based auto fitter that was responsible for modifying this massive Ford Superduty.

Also Read: Car Auctions: Look at the list of the 10 Most Expensive Ferraris in History

MegaRexx has fulfilled the dream of many North American drivers. Get the F-250 Super Duty with three rows of seats, unique styling and a powerful engine. The new MegaRaptor 7 is a real beast on wheels. A pickup truck, in South America, would not go unnoticed. Moreover, in certain places it cannot spread due to its excessive size.

In detail, to add a third row of seats, the first idea is to increase the wheelbase; However, the idea was scrapped because it would be too expensive. For this reason, Specialized chose to install the third row of seats in the cargo area, incorporating a fiberglass roof for the occasion.

The new Ford F-250 MegaRaptor 7 is the ultimate pickup with extra seating and a large displacement engine / MegaRexx hoax

It is an economical and practical solution as these benches can be used when the weather is not good. These seats come from Ford Expedition and they are not cheap because they include, for example, a power folding system.

The suspension system on the front and rear axles has also been completely modified. It has 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in massive 46-inch Michelin XZL tires designed for off-road driving. Other equipment that should be highlighted is the Bang & Olufsen audio system, automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, Ford SYNC 3 multimedia equipment with an 8-inch touch screen, blind spot warning, parking sensors and a rear view camera. .

It is outfitted with a custom, laser-etched, gloss black rear door panel emblazoned with MegaRexx ® and matching MegaRexx® Trucks badges wrap around the rear end. / MegaRexx truck

In terms of the engine, the MegaRaptor uses a powerful 6.7-liter V8 turbodiesel that generates 475 horsepower and 1423 Nm of maximum torque. It is linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and, how could it be otherwise, a 4×4 drive system.