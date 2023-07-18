How many numbers do you have to win in Powerball and how much do you win with numbers 1, 2 and 3?

(CNN Spanish) – The Powerball prize is most requested by those who take part in this American lottery. The cash amount increases each time there is a new draw and there is no winner. Thus, the largest prize in its history amounted to 2040 million US dollars in November 2022. If you are thinking of buying a ticket, keep in mind that these are the numbers you need to win.

First of all, a review of how the famous US lottery works: you have to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, and one between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball balls (you pick them at or the lottery station goes to pick them at random).

To win the jackpot, you must match all 5 numbers of the white ball and the red ball Arsenal. The odds, according to the lottery, are somewhat less than one in 292 million.

(If someone hits the jackpot, they can choose between receiving 30 payouts over 29 years or one payment, according to a Powerball press release.

Matching all numbers is not the only way to get a prize. Here are other combinations of three and two balls, and an option with one, which will also give you a bonus, although infinitely less.

If you match three numbers on the white balls, you get $7, and the odds are about one in 579.

If you match two numbers of white balls in addition to the number of red ball in Powerball, you also get a prize of $7, the odds of this happening are even lower: 1 in 701.

If you hit a white ball and a Powerball, you will get $4. And the chances of getting to this prize are much higher: about 1 in 92.

Just matching the Powerball also earns $4, and that’s the prize you’re most likely to win (1 in 38).

This means if you get 1 or 2 white balls but miss the red Powerball, you won’t get a bonus.

An important clarification on a frequently asked question: the order in which you choose the numbers of white balls must not match the order in which they appear in the draw to win. If enough matches get a prize, you’ll do so regardless of the order factor.

Remember that if you are in the US but don’t live there, you can also try your luck: You don’t have to be a US citizen or resident to play Powerball.

And that the odds of winning the prize are the same in all draws, regardless of the value of the jackpot and the number of tickets sold.