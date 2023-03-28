photos | Chiquis Rivera flaunted her figure in a silver look, Selena Quintanilla style

When it comes to fashion it is impossible not to mention Chiquis Rivera, because the singer has an unparalleled style that can go from casual to extravagant with the perfect outfit to replicate for any occasion. This time it was Selena Quintanilla She was inspired to create a classic look in silver tones that also allowed her to flaunt it Statue Statue.

the “Queen Bee” performer He shares with his over 5 million followers on Instagram each of the outfits he wears both on and off stage, each with a touch of his own. sensuality And the details that add up to the best of it trends Without neglecting those methods that continue to conquer generations.

Chiquis Rivera is dressed as Selena Quintanilla. Photo: IG @chiquis

this time Jenny Rivera’s daughter He wore wide pants that came back as part of 2000 trend which is becoming more popular Hollywood Add in some of the best elements of the 2000s. It is a loose-fitting dress that provides more comfort and is combined with a sheer blouse in white and gray, as well as silver pointe shoes and the addition of a beret touch similar to that worn by the “Queen of Tex-Mex”.

“This Is How You Look Like Selena”, “Bidi Bidi Boom Boom Vibes”, “Selena Vibes”, “The Most Beautiful”, “Modern Selena”, “The Huge Change It’s Made”, “Bella, Mega” and “How Beautiful” were some of the comments Which the singer received in the series of photos that she shared on her Instagram account.

The secret of Chiquis Rivera

in the past Chiquis Rivera She was the target of criticism when she revealed her supposed secret to achieving an influential figure, as the young singer confirmed that she drank “lemon water” in the morning, and immediately fans demanded that she be “more responsible” in her statements because of her influence. they may have. They may have some of their fans.

Chicis Rivera silver look. Photo: IG @chiquis

Despite this, the eldest daughter of “diva band” He remains firm in his beauty secret and through his social networks has made it clear that in addition to that, he has a strict workout routine and healthy eating at the hands of experts. He said in an interview with the media: “The truth is that I went to the doctor, I suffer from hormonal problems, I am already there. Hormone therapy So is my thyroid, I finally listened and went and it helped.”

On social media, fans have pointed this out Chiquis Rivera He could have had weight loss surgery given how fast it would and would have happened Gastric sleeve Or liposuction too business woman He denied this on more than one occasion in front of the cameras.

