Even Doctora Polo was involved in Shakira and Pique’s breakup

Ana Maria Polo is a famous lawyer who is on the radar of many because of the TV show, Caso Cerrado. People from the US go there to solve the legal problems they face regarding family issues, money, spouses, etc.

Doctor. Polo, a famous lawyer in the United States – picture: @tweet

One of the things that distinguishes this woman is that she does not mince words to say what she thinks, and for this reason, an edited video has gone viral on Tik Tok where she appears to be talking to the former defender and does not hesitate to give. Her opinion of what happened to the Colombian artist, Shakira.

It should be remembered that they were together for 12 years and from this union two children were born, Milan and Sasha. At the time the separation was confirmed, more details were known, including that the woman from Barranquilla had debts to Spanish justice, but this, apparently, could have been the fault of her ex-partner.

Doctor. Polo, as it is known in the world, was sent on this social network, and although the video is a user-generated version, netizens had no doubts that the words she said fit perfectly with the former athlete.

Ana Maria Polo is best known for the Caso Cerrado show. – picture: screenshot. Instagram @anapolotv account

“You are a colossal degenerate, scoundrel, immoral, miserable, bad husband, bad father, bad man. You’re useless. With all that face like that, you’re welcome. Case closed,” I said.in the section where Pique came out.

“The creator of this is a major boss, I liked it”, “Okay, Dr. Polo”, “The guy who did the editing is a crack, he seems like he was really reacting to it”, “This way or more explicitly. This case is more than closed “,” Shakira did justice hahahahaha “,” This is so good “,” They made my day with this idiot “, were some of the comments left by the video that went viral on TikTok.

It should be noted that dr. Polo referred to the issue of these celebrities and confirmed that what was happening was “crazy,” confirming Shakira’s song with Argentine producer Bizarab.

In addition, he noted that it was Gerard Pique himself who earned the hatred of thousands of people around the world because of his manner of dealing with Shakira.

Since it was known that the Spaniard was unfaithful to the artist, criticism and ridicule did not stop him and his new girlfriend. Every time he appears in the audience he gives something to talk about. This is what happened a few days ago when he was seen wearing clothes that were not his style, or so he thought, because when he was with Barranquillera he was dressed in style.

Pique used to wear different clothes when he was with Shakira – picture: AFP/Brian R. smith

Now that he’s with Clara Shea, he’s seen in casual shirts, with jean jackets and hats, and everything indicates that he doesn’t want to look older next to her, since he’s 13 years older.

Recently, in a video shared by the media @Brandthere was a piece of clothing that caught attention in the networks after wearing an oversized jacket, a style he used a lot, along with baggy jeans that prevented him from even walking freely, unleashing all kinds of comments and reactions.

An additional thing is that, The former Barcelona player did not skimp on cutting his hair, which appears increasingly disheveled, in addition to grooming and taking care of his beard..

“He was dressed as a homeless person… Is he really broke? Vine,” “the scarecrow itself”“,” This guy is increasingly ugly and careless “,” He can’t walk, he looks like an idiot “, were some of the messages they left on the networks for Pique clothes.