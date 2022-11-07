Photo: Maribel Guardia shows off her curves in a two-tone mini dress

Maribel Guardia position himself as one of the The most beautiful celebrity in social networks. The actress and singer continues to show that she has an enviable body, as a result of the constant physical training she does; But in addition to her distinguished body, the 63-year-old has distinguished her long career in the entertainment world, which has led her to work with various personalities in the entertainment world and in various projects such as theatre, music or television.

On this occasion, Guardia, 63, shared through her official Instagram account, where she is followed by 7.8 million followers, a post in which she appeared. Wearing a matching blue and yellow dress, where he also stood, carrying a clothes iron. The publication was praised by her fans, who did not hesitate to highlight the beauty of the homeland of Costa Rica.

The actress invited her followers to watch the play in which she is participating. Photo: Igmaribelguardia

Telenovela actresses like “Albertano Contra Los Mostros” and “Lucky Family” have won more than 5 thousand “likes” after sharing the photo that reveals her remarkable body. “We are waiting for you at 5 in Lagunilla Mi Barrio’,” the driver also wrote as a comment.

It is worth noting that “Lagonella is my neighbor”“It is the current success of Maribel Guardia And the actress does not stop inviting her fans on social media to watch the play. With this new post, where she appeared in a two-tone mini dress, the host’s followers were so excited to see her in the theater that many wondered the actress how to buy tickets to the new show.

The singer was also distinguished by her bold appearance. Photo: Igmaribelguardia

“First of all, my God, in a few days, if all goes well, I will go see you,” “Bella, we want to see you, I will send you a message, I hope you can see,” the reactions of some netizens. For their part, other users of the social network complimented the singer with their messages: “Most beautiful”, “You never change, you still look beautiful”, “Keep on shining” and “The years pass and you are more beautiful every day‘, mentioning their fans in Photography.

Read on

Maribel Guardia presents an elegant armchair with wide pants and a white top

The movie actor who unexpectedly conquered Maribel Guardia

Kate del Castillo was thrown into the networks after taking a photo with Maribel Guardia: “Blackout the youth”