Philanthropic couple donates $200 million to New York University School of Medicine to offer free tuition

Kenneth and Elaine Langone made a generous gift of $200 million to NYU Long Island School of Medicineas stated in A press release from the University.

Kenneth is the co-founder of the Home Depot chain.

The donation is intended to ensure that medical students continue to receive a free medical education focused on primary care, such as internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and general surgery.

With this donation, It ensures that all students, regardless of financial need, receive full, indefinite scholarships at the school.

The donation aims to provide more opportunities for future doctors while increasing access to health care on Long Island.

“By providing an affordable education for our future physicians, we are investing in a brighter, healthier future for all, especially here on Long Island where Elaine and I grew up,” said Kenneth Langone, Chair of the NYU Langone Board of Trustees.

In addition to the donation, the school will change its name to “NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine” in honor of Robert I. Grossman, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of the prestigious NYU Grossman School of Medicine in Manhattan.

“Offering free, world-class medical education here on Long Island ensures that many of these future physicians will remain and practice on Long Island.. None of this would have been possible without the visionary leadership of Bob Grossman who forged the future of medicine,” said Kenneth Langone.

“This extraordinary gift from Ken and Elaine ensures, like the class entering today, that students for generations to come will be able to pursue their passion for medicine, regardless of background and financial situation,” said Dr. Grossman.

Our goal has always been to provide exceptional opportunities for the most talented students. The focus on primary care at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine allows us to meet an urgent need in our communities and make a real impact. “I wish each of them great success on the wonderful path they have chosen,” Grossman added.

The medical school was established four years ago and offers a shorter three-year program than most other medical schools. which lasted four years.

