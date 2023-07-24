These are the jobs that can be studied with a grade 5 in Andalusia in September

total Displaying 217 races from 604 In the Andalusian public university system They don’t have a waiting list. Any student who has received an exclusive invitation to Selectividad and has achieved at least 5 can access it.

On July 21, the lists of the third and final process for awarding places in Andalusian public universities have been published and the final scores for all professions will be known in 2023 (normal phase).









Students who received the exceptional invitation to the Baccalaureate Assessment Test for Access to Universities (Pevau) test in July will have to use these latest scores as a reference, although many degrees no longer have places open.

Based on final notes for this third allotment of places (the last available so far), there are 217 races with no waiting lists. Jae’an University is the university with the highest degrees Currently with 5 as a cutoff: 38 of the 50 you offer. It is followed by the University of Granada with a score of 31 out of a total of 101 offered this year.

The University of Cádiz has 29 professions with 5; And in Huelva 28, the vast majority of certificates were awarded (39). The University of Seville has 26 professions, and the University of Cordoba has 24 professions with 5.

universities With lower scores without waiting list are the ones in Malaga (16), Almeria (15) and university Paul D’Olavid (10).

Students who have applied to the exceptional stage will have to wait until 27 July to see the results of the first allocation of places, and 4 September for the second and final allocation.

The full list of 5 professions that can be studied in Andalusia by universities, is below:

University of Almeria

environmental sciences

English studies

English Studies + Spanish Philology

Spanish Philology

Finance and accounting

Administration and public administration

date

History + Humanities

Humanities

agricultural engineering

electrical engineering

Electronic, industrial and automated engineering

Industrial chemical engineering

Labor relations and human resources

tourism

University of Cadiz

Business Administration and Management (Cádiz)

Business Administration and Management (Algeciras)

environmental sciences

Law + labor and human resources

early childhood education (Educational Virgin Europe. affiliate center)

primary education (Educational Virgin Europe. affiliate center)

The science of wine production

Arabic and Islamic studies

Arabic and Islamic Studies + English Language Studies

French studies

Classical Philology

Spanish Philology

Finance and accounting

Finance and accounting + international relations and human resources

Administration and public administration

date

Humanities

civil engineering

Electrical Engineering (Higher School of Engineering of Cadiz)

Electrical Engineering (e. Higher Polytechnic of Algeciras)

Electrical Engineering + Industrial Electronic Engineering

Industrial electronic engineering

Engineering in industrial technologies

Mechanical Engineer

Radio electronics engineering

Linguistics and Applied Language

Navy

Labor relations and human resources

tourism

Cordoba University

environmental sciences

Cinema and culture

Cinema and culture (non-face-to-face method)

Early Childhood Education (Sacred Heart Education Center. Affiliated)

Elementary Education (Sacred Heart Education Center. Affiliated)

English studies

Spanish Philology

Cultural management

date

art history

civil engineering

Civil Engineering + Business Administration and Management

Civil Engineering + Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering

Civil Engineering (Mixed)

Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering

Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering + Electrical Engineering

electrical engineering

Industrial electronic engineering

Forest engineering

Labor relations and human resources

French translation and interpretation

French translation and interpretation + Spanish philology

tourism

Tourism (Bilingual Itinerary)

Granada University

Business Administration and Management (Ceuta)

Business Administration and Organization (Melilla)

Business Administration and Management + Law (Melilla)

Social and Cultural Anthropology

archeology

environmental sciences

Political and administrative sciences

Early Childhood Education (Melilla)

Early Childhood Education (Ceuta)

early childhood education (La Anmacolada Education Center. seconded)

Primary education (Ceuta)

primary education (La Anmacolada Education Center. seconded)

Social Education (Melilla)

Social Education (Ceuta)

Arabic and Islamic studies

French studies

Spanish Philology

Geography and Land Management

geology

art history

History and science of music

Information and documentation

civil engineering

Computer Engineering (Ceuta)

Modern languages ​​and literature

Comparative Etiquette

Labor relations and human resources

Labor Relations and Human Resources (Melilla)

Sociology

Arabic translation and interpretation

tourism

University of Huelva

business management

Business Administration and Management + Finance and Accounting

Business Administration and Management + Tourism

environmental sciences

Environmental Sciences + Forestry and Natural Environment Engineering

English studies

English Studies + Spanish Philology

Spanish Philology

Finance and accounting

geology

Geology + Environmental Sciences

Cultural management

date

Humanities

agricultural engineering

electrical engineering

Electrical Engineering + Energy Engineering

Industrial electronic engineering

Industrial Electronic Engineering + Mechanical Engineering

Engineering in exploitation of mines and energy resources

Energy engineering

Forestry and natural environment engineering

Mechanical Engineer

Mechanical Engineering + Engineering in the exploitation of mines and energy resources

Industrial chemical engineering

Labor relations and human resources

Labor relations and human resources (mixed)

tourism

Jaen University

Business Administration and Management + Law

Business Administration and Management (English Group)

archeology

environmental sciences

Early Childhood Education (EBD)

Primary education (Abdah)

Statistics and business

English studies

Spanish Philology

Finance and accounting

Geography and history

Administration and public administration

art history

Civil Engineering (Linares)

Civil Engineering + Engineering in Mining Technologies (Linares)

Industrial organization engineering

Energy Resources Engineering (Linares)

Communication Technology Engineering (Linares)

Mining Technology Engineering (Linares)

electrical engineering

Electrical Engineering (Linares)

Electrical Engineering + Industrial Electronic Engineering

Electrical Engineering + Mechanical Engineering (Linares)

Electrical Engineering + Mechanical Engineering

Industrial electronic engineering

Industrial Electronic Engineering + Mechanical Engineering

Engineering in Energy Resources + Engineering in Industrial Chemistry (Linaris)

Geomatic and topographical engineering

Mechanical Engineering (Linares)

Mechanical Engineer

Mechanical Engineering + Industrial Organization Engineering

industrial chemical engineering (linares)

Telecommunications Engineering (Linares)

Telecommunications Engineering + Telecommunications Technologies Engineering (Linaris)

chemistry

Labor relations and human resources

Social Service

tourism

University of Malaga

environmental sciences

English studies

Classical Philology

philosophy

Geography and Land Management

Geography and Land Management + History

Administration and public administration

date

art history

electrical engineering

Electronic Engineering for Telecommunications

Industrial electronic engineering

Communications Engineering

Labor relations and human resources

French translation and interpretation

tourism

Pablo de Olavid University

Business Administration and Management (CU San Isidoro. Affiliated Center)

Business Administration and Management + Law (CU San Isidoro. Affiliated Center)

Economic analysis

environmental sciences

Environmental Science + Geography and History

Communications (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)

Communication + Digital Communication (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)

Digital Communications (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)

Law (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)

Humanities

Seville University