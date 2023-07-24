July 24, 2023

These are the jobs that can be studied with a grade 5 in Andalusia in September

total Displaying 217 races from 604 In the Andalusian public university system They don’t have a waiting list. Any student who has received an exclusive invitation to Selectividad and has achieved at least 5 can access it.

On July 21, the lists of the third and final process for awarding places in Andalusian public universities have been published and the final scores for all professions will be known in 2023 (normal phase).



Students who received the exceptional invitation to the Baccalaureate Assessment Test for Access to Universities (Pevau) test in July will have to use these latest scores as a reference, although many degrees no longer have places open.

Based on final notes for this third allotment of places (the last available so far), there are 217 races with no waiting lists. Jae’an University is the university with the highest degrees Currently with 5 as a cutoff: 38 of the 50 you offer. It is followed by the University of Granada with a score of 31 out of a total of 101 offered this year.

The University of Cádiz has 29 professions with 5; And in Huelva 28, the vast majority of certificates were awarded (39). The University of Seville has 26 professions, and the University of Cordoba has 24 professions with 5.

universities With lower scores without waiting list are the ones in Malaga (16), Almeria (15) and university Paul D’Olavid (10).

Students who have applied to the exceptional stage will have to wait until 27 July to see the results of the first allocation of places, and 4 September for the second and final allocation.

The full list of 5 professions that can be studied in Andalusia by universities, is below:

University of Almeria

  • environmental sciences
  • English studies
  • English Studies + Spanish Philology
  • Spanish Philology
  • Finance and accounting
  • Administration and public administration
  • date
  • History + Humanities
  • Humanities
  • agricultural engineering
  • electrical engineering
  • Electronic, industrial and automated engineering
  • Industrial chemical engineering
  • Labor relations and human resources
  • tourism

University of Cadiz

Cordoba University

  • environmental sciences
  • Cinema and culture
  • Cinema and culture (non-face-to-face method)
  • Early Childhood Education (Sacred Heart Education Center. Affiliated)
  • Elementary Education (Sacred Heart Education Center. Affiliated)
  • English studies
  • Spanish Philology
  • Cultural management
  • date
  • art history
  • civil engineering
  • Civil Engineering + Business Administration and Management
  • Civil Engineering + Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering
  • Civil Engineering (Mixed)
  • Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering
  • Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering + Electrical Engineering
  • electrical engineering
  • Industrial electronic engineering
  • Forest engineering
  • Labor relations and human resources
  • French translation and interpretation
  • French translation and interpretation + Spanish philology
  • tourism
  • Tourism (Bilingual Itinerary)

Granada University

University of Huelva

  • business management
  • Business Administration and Management + Finance and Accounting
  • Business Administration and Management + Tourism
  • environmental sciences
  • Environmental Sciences + Forestry and Natural Environment Engineering
  • English studies
  • English Studies + Spanish Philology
  • Spanish Philology
  • Finance and accounting
  • geology
  • Geology + Environmental Sciences
  • Cultural management
  • date
  • Humanities
  • agricultural engineering
  • electrical engineering
  • Electrical Engineering + Energy Engineering
  • Industrial electronic engineering
  • Industrial Electronic Engineering + Mechanical Engineering
  • Engineering in exploitation of mines and energy resources
  • Energy engineering
  • Forestry and natural environment engineering
  • Mechanical Engineer
  • Mechanical Engineering + Engineering in the exploitation of mines and energy resources
  • Industrial chemical engineering
  • Labor relations and human resources
  • Labor relations and human resources (mixed)
  • tourism

Jaen University

  • Business Administration and Management + Law
  • Business Administration and Management (English Group)
  • archeology
  • environmental sciences
  • Early Childhood Education (EBD)
  • Primary education (Abdah)
  • Statistics and business
  • English studies
  • Spanish Philology
  • Finance and accounting
  • Geography and history
  • Administration and public administration
  • art history
  • Civil Engineering (Linares)
  • Civil Engineering + Engineering in Mining Technologies (Linares)
  • Industrial organization engineering
  • Energy Resources Engineering (Linares)
  • Communication Technology Engineering (Linares)
  • Mining Technology Engineering (Linares)
  • electrical engineering
  • Electrical Engineering (Linares)
  • Electrical Engineering + Industrial Electronic Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering + Mechanical Engineering (Linares)
  • Electrical Engineering + Mechanical Engineering
  • Industrial electronic engineering
  • Industrial Electronic Engineering + Mechanical Engineering
  • Engineering in Energy Resources + Engineering in Industrial Chemistry (Linaris)
  • Geomatic and topographical engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering (Linares)
  • Mechanical Engineer
  • Mechanical Engineering + Industrial Organization Engineering
  • industrial chemical engineering (linares)
  • Telecommunications Engineering (Linares)
  • Telecommunications Engineering + Telecommunications Technologies Engineering (Linaris)
  • chemistry
  • Labor relations and human resources
  • Social Service
  • tourism

University of Malaga

  • environmental sciences
  • English studies
  • Classical Philology
  • philosophy
  • Geography and Land Management
  • Geography and Land Management + History
  • Administration and public administration
  • date
  • art history
  • electrical engineering
  • Electronic Engineering for Telecommunications
  • Industrial electronic engineering
  • Communications Engineering
  • Labor relations and human resources
  • French translation and interpretation
  • tourism

Pablo de Olavid University

  • Business Administration and Management (CU San Isidoro. Affiliated Center)
  • Business Administration and Management + Law (CU San Isidoro. Affiliated Center)
  • Economic analysis
  • environmental sciences
  • Environmental Science + Geography and History
  • Communications (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)
  • Communication + Digital Communication (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)
  • Digital Communications (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)
  • Law (CU San Isidoro. Affiliate Center)
  • Humanities

Seville University

  • Business Administration and Management (CU Osuna. Affiliated Center)
  • Social and Cultural Anthropology
  • Audiovisual Communication (EUSA Center for Undergraduate Studies. Affiliated)
  • Law (CEU Cardenal Spinola. Dependent Centre)
  • Early Childhood Education (CEU Cardenal Spinola. Affiliate Centre)
  • Early Childhood Education (CU Osuna. Affiliated Center)
  • Primary education (CEU Cardenal Spínola. affiliated center)
  • Arabic and Islamic studies
  • French studies
  • Classical Philology
  • Spanish Philology
  • Finance and accounting
  • Finance and Accounting (CU Osuna. Affiliated Center)
  • Finance and Accounting + Labor Relations and Human Resources (CU Osuna. Affiliate Center)
  • Finance and Accounting (English group)
  • Geography and Land Management
  • Geography and Land Management + History
  • art history
  • German language and literature
  • Journalism (EUSA Center for Undergraduate Studies. Affiliated)
  • Journalism + Audiovisual Communication (EUSA Center for University Studies. Affiliated)
  • Advertising and Public Relations (EUSA Center for Undergraduate Studies. Affiliated)
  • Labor Relations and Human Resources (CU Osuna. Affiliated Center)
  • tourism
  • Tourism (EUSA Center for University Studies. Affiliated)
  • Tourism (group in English)

