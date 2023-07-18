Persidian meteor shower: How and when do you see the passage of bright meteors? – Life sciences

This year’s much anticipated meteor shower is close to being estimated. This phenomenon that starts from July 17th and ends on August 24thOr it will climax on the night of the twelfth and early morning of the thirteenth day of that month.

Perseid meteor showeralso known as The Tears of San Lorenzo, is one of the most visible spots in the night sky with 60-100 bright stars per hour.Additionally, it occurs in the middle of summer in the northern hemisphere, when the sky is clearest.

And while there is a maximum sighting date, that doesn’t mean it’s the only chance to see them. In fact, for days before and after the night in question, the number of meteors visible will continue to rise exponentially.

This year, unlike in 2022, the visibility conditions were very good. This is because the meteor shower coincides with the last quarter phase, which is very close to the new moon (which will be on August 16).

In this way, the light of the moon, which is able to hide the stars and meteors in the night, will not be intense, but, on the contrary, very dim or almost non-existent, Which doubles the chance to see these celestial bodies give off brilliance as they pass through our atmosphere and burn aloft.

So you can see the rain of stars



NASA recommends observing Perseid rain in the hours before dawn, although it can also be seen From 10 p.m. It is not necessary, remember the entity, to have special equipment.

“If you’re outside between midnight and dawn on August 13, don’t forget to look up, Because you might catch one of the brilliant Perseid meteorites that defy the moon’s glare,” says NASA.

What are Perseides?



It is the remnants of the comet’s debris swift tuttle, A heavy “snowball” made up of ice, rock and dust, it orbits our Sun every 133 years. The comet was last visible in 1992 and won’t pass Earth again until 2125.

The annual event is also known as the Tears of Saint Lawrence, in honor of the last of the seven deacons of the Roman Church who were martyred by Emperor Valerian in August 258.

