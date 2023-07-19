6 new colors have been filtered out and Apple will ignore light blue

Rumors indicate that the base iPhone 15 models will have 6 different colors.

The range of base iPhone 15 models will be the hottest ever

Recently there was Many rumors about the color shades of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 ProTherefore, we will try to explain them in chronological order and in great detail to avoid any kind of confusion. And it is that the new colors of the iPhone 15 have again leaked from the hands of the reputable owner inside known as @employee.

First, the pink and sky blue colors of the iPhone 15 have been leaked, as well as a muted crimson color for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Later, the crimson color was confirmed again and the green color was revealed for the iPhone 15. Finally, a bluish gray color was mentioned for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors

It seems that according to the latest ShrimpApplePro leak, Apple could have left out the sky blue color option For the basic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, while retaining the rest of the colors that have been rumored so far.

These will be the six new colors for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:

Additional color for the poor iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pink

As you can see in the image attached to the tweet that we have inserted on these lines, the leak is accompanied Image of a Foxconn employee badge. So everything indicates that it is a real leak and we will not see a blue sky, at least in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Unless, of course, it’s one of Apple’s techniques to get it red handed to the leakers as it happened recently.

The iPhone 15 lineup will be one of the most colorful ever. While, on the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models will appear More serious and professional finishes that make an appearance beloved And elegant on the hardware. Let’s remember, for now, that the rumored iPhone 15 Pro colors are bluish grey and a Pale crimson.

We cannot confirm all details regarding Shades of Finale iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra). At the moment, the only thing we can do is allow ourselves to stump the wheel of rumors, which spin without stopping, giving us valuable information like today.

