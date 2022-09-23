Passenger assaults American Airlines flight attendant

An airline passenger American Airlines The man, identified as Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, punched a man in the head. Flight Attendant. The young man is now in the hands of the FBI and will face federal charges.

The incident occurred on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo, Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the airline said in a statement.

A video recorded by a passenger shows the young man punching the flight attendant in the back of the head while she was in the aisle. In the audiovisual, the flight attendant appeared to speak to the passenger before turning away. The suspect then punches the assistant before walking away.

Westminster County resident Alexander Tung Kuu Lee was arrested after the plane landed and charged with interfering with flight crew members and attendants, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to the accounts of some passengers who witnessed the event, the young man “went crazy” when the employee told him to wait for his coffee, and said that there were “10 murderers on the plane”.

“While the flight attendants were serving food and drinks, Tung Quy Le came out of his seat. He grabbed a flight attendant’s left shoulder from behind and ordered her coffee,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a statement.

Moments later, Lay allegedly grabbed the flight attendant’s shoulders from behind.

“After the flight attendant retreated and took a defensive stance, the young man walked to the front of the plane. He then reportedly rested near the first class cabin, then sat in an unoccupied aisle near the wall separating the first class cabin and the main cabin of the plane,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The FBI, which is in charge of investigating the alleged in-flight assault, said Alexander was detained on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, which is considered a federal crime.