Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean Sea – NBC 7 Miami

MIAMI.- Tropical depression 9 formed in the Caribbean this Friday, which the National Hurricane Center predicts could strengthen into Tropical Storm Hermine in the next few hours.

According to him The latest bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC, its abbreviation in English) At 5:00 a.m. this Friday, the system was 615 miles from Kingston, Jamaica, and 1,105 miles from Havana, Cuba.

According to the NHC, the tropical depression has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

For the next few hours, rain is expected in Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, with heavy rain in northern Venezuela and Colombia, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, southern Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. No advisories or watches are issued at this time.

Trajectory cone of tropical depression 9

The models are very consistent and show that over the next five days, the system’s development will take it through the Caribbean along the southwest coast of Cuba until it reaches South Florida.

According to the NHC track cone, this depression is likely to become a tropical storm in the next few hours and then a hurricane by Monday or Tuesday. On Tuesday, it may pass over western Cuba and move toward southern Florida.

It’s too early to tell where this system will go, but it will be worth watching across South Florida in the coming days.

Even if the system doesn’t cross Florida, we could still be close enough to add moisture to the eastern side of the system. At this point, Key West, Florida’s west coast, and the entire Gulf Coast should keep a close eye on a tropical depression, which, if it develops into a tropical storm, is called Hermine.