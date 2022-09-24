September 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

Winston Hale September 24, 2022 2 min read

Miami – According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Ian, formerly Tropical Depression 9, formed this Friday over the central Caribbean Sea. Parts of Cuba and the entire state of Florida are under the trajectory cone.

According to him The latest NHC bulletin was released at 11:00 p.m As of Friday, the system was 385 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 680 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman Island.

According to the NHC, the tropical storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

According to NHC forecasts, the hurricane will move through the Caribbean on Saturday, pass south of Jamaica between Saturday night and Sunday and approach the Cayman Islands between Sunday night and Monday morning.

After becoming a tropical storm tonight, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday.

Notices, watches and warnings are in effect

A tornado watch is in effect

A tropical storm watch is in effect

During this time, the system is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of rain, with maximum accumulations of 6 inches, over southern Haiti and the Dominican Republic; 6 to 10 inches in western and central Cuba, with a maximum of 14 inches. Heavy rain is expected to start falling in South Florida on Monday.

Our meteorologist Pedro Montoro explains the formation and intensification of a hurricane step by step from the virtual lab.

The cyclone is also expected to leave strong waves and cause dangerous storm surge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Passenger assaults American Airlines flight attendant

September 23, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean Sea – NBC 7 Miami

September 23, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

He described his near-deportation from the United States and the unusual claim he received at immigration: “My boss killed me.”

September 23, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

September 24, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Science Museum invites you to an afternoon to learn about science through games and solar observation

September 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Houston made a special announcement for Yuli Gurriel fans – SwingComplete

September 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Potential Hurricane Ian will see “significant intensification” as it approaches

September 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward