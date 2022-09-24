September 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

EE.UU no descarta una intervención de fuerzas en Haití

The US has not ruled out military intervention in Haiti

Winston Hale September 24, 2022 1 min read

The United States is preparing to introduce a resolution next Monday at the United Nations Security Council that would create a new framework for punishing Haiti’s gang leaders, and cannot rule out international intervention as the country descends into anarchy, a senior State Department official said.

Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols said in an interview that gang leaders fueling Haiti’s worst security crisis for decades “are in the crosshairs, and their actions to destabilize Haiti will face international travel and financial sanctions.”

The Biden administration expects the resolution to be passed quickly “in the next few days,” Nichols said.

“The resolution will create a United Nations framework to impose sanctions on gang leaders and those who support, facilitate and finance their activities,” he said. “Those sanctions will target your financial resources and your ability to travel.” Haiti’s government has lost control of the Caribbean nation’s security, and U.S. officials say the country is facing a crisis not seen since the early 1990s. Get unlimited digital access. Subscribe now for just $2 for 2 months.

See also  The US is sending two warships through the Taiwan Strait after Pelosi's visit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

September 24, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Passenger assaults American Airlines flight attendant

September 23, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean Sea – NBC 7 Miami

September 23, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

The US has not ruled out military intervention in Haiti

September 24, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

This is the correct technique

September 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Hector Castellanos tells how he got Messi’s shirt and reveals what the crack told him during Argentina and Honduras

September 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Latest – NBC 7 Miami (51)

September 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward