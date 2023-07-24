PAN members express their support for Claudia Sheinbaum and make it clear that they will not abandon blue and white

PAN members led by a deputy from Mexico City, Gonzalo Espina Miranda, spoke out in support of Morena’s presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

At a press conference held in the Mexico City Congress on Sunday, July 23, Sheinbaum’s supporters of the Blue Wave movement declared support for the former head of the metropolitan government.

Advertising



Espina Miranda, who has chosen the capital policy since last month, stated that she decided to join Sheinbaum Pardo’s project because they felt “more attached to the doctor’s file than the PNA wants to impose”.

He confirmed that they would not resign from the ranks of the NAP, and that, according to the Whig party’s statutes, they would “support someone who adheres to the values ​​of the NAP”.

He assumed that Blue and White intended to impose Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz and stated that the candidate of the Broad Front of Mexico does not comply with the values ​​that define that political institution.

Advertising

“Claudia is more of a PAN member than Xóchitl Gálvez,” he noted.

Last month, Espina Miranda broke away from the PAN’s parliamentary faction in the Mexico City Congress based on a “free and voluntary decision”. Regarding their separation, the legislator argued that the national action leaders in CDMX and in the legislative branch at the local level had “disrupted party values ​​and betrayed militancy.” He criticized PAN’s alliance with the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

Prior to that resignation, the local MP spoke in favor of Sheinbaum Pardo, who coincidentally thanked him “for his great efforts in these crucial moments which are so important for the country.” (Eduardo Andrade Uribe)