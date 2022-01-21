Pacific Ocean – Tonga volcano erupts, highest since the legendary Krakatoa eruption

violent Tonga volcano eruptionThe tsunami that triggered a Pacific tsunami on Saturday is the loudest since the 1883 eruption of Indonesia’s legendary Krakatau volcano that affected the planet’s temperature, according to New Zealand volcanologists.

The GNS Geological Institute said in a statement that the eruption of the Hengja Tonga-Hung Hapai volcano, an underwater volcano located in the waters of Tonga, has caused atmospheric waves that have been recorded around the Earth and are still “continuing to spread around the world.” . Sciences.

“It can be heard from New Zealand, heading south, to Alaskaheading north,” says expert Steve Sherburne, confirming that the plume of smoke and ash reached a height of up to 30 kilometers according to preliminary data.

Sherburne explains that this is due to the “low frequency” waves caused by the explosion and that they can travel “thousands of kilometers from the source.” Most listened to in the world.

The outbreak of Hong Kong Tonga Hanji Habei, which Practically made the two adjacent islands disappear, caused a tsunami affecting many countries flooded by the Pacific Ocean, with Waves up to 15 meters in Tonga, as far away as the United States, Chile, Japan, and Australia, among others.

A natural phenomenon caused by a volcano of this strength has not been recorded since the eruption of the Krakatoa volcano between the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Java, whose eruption in 1883 caused a tsunami with waves up to 40 meters and caused a tsunami with waves up to 40 meters. The global temperature drops by 1.2 degrees.

Scientific studies previously indicated that the eruption of Krakatoa generated the loudest sound ever recorded and a column of ash that reached a height of 80 kilometers.

Six days after the disaster, Tonga begins to emerge from the isolation in which it was engulfed by a volcanic eruption, cutting communication cables with the island nation, and the first shipments of humanitarian aid begin to arrive.

The Red Cross estimates that about 80,000 people, out of a total population of 105,000 in the country, have been affected by these disasters, with water distribution being a priority due to the contamination of aquifers.