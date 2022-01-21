January 21, 2022

Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone

Phyllis Ward January 21, 2022 1 min read
Maduro’s message to the United States and the opposition in his government’s report 3:27

(CNN Español) – The Presidents of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, had a telephone conversation in which they discussed various issues, as reported in tweetsThis Thursday, the questionable Venezuelan president.

“We exchanged issues related to the existing cooperation in various strategic areas at the highest level, a relationship that is strengthened by the unbreakable unity of our peoples,” Maduro wrote on the social network.

In the message posted on Twitter, Maduro attached a statement explaining the call and saying that President Putin – among other things – “expressed all his support and multidimensional support in defense of sovereignty and in pursuit of Venezuela’s development.” .

According to the same statement, Maduro expressed to his counterpart his “solidarity with his country and Venezuela’s rejection of the campaigns of provocation and manipulation against Russia.”

Until this Thursday, Russian government He did not speak publicly about the call between Putin and Maduro, and a request for information sent to the Russian Embassy in Venezuela was not answered.

