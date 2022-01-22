After the arrest of three people involved in the Ines Gomez Montt case, her mother-in-law appears and attacks her

Mexico City. – Only a few hours after GF Report on the role Arrest warrant s red tab to pick up Ines Gomez Mont and her husband Victor Alvarez Boga, her ex-mother-in-law Tita Bravo He responded to what had happened and demanded justice for his four grandchildren, as he indicated that they are the ones who suffer the most.

I am so encouraged and excited to send all the good feelings to my grandchildren, that they are fine, that they are well taken care of, I speak for my son, and the only thing I want is justice for my grandchildren and my son, so that you see them because you have a right.”

Likewise, she noted that since September 2021 there has been a red tab for the driver, even the news did not surprise her, but what worries her is her grandchildren.

He also asked them to stop giving preference to Aeneas. “Mrs. Ennis, in Acapulco, washed her daughter, because she never bathed, and she fell, and my granddaughter slipped, and my granddaughter who was bleeding forehead had to go to the hospital, I tell you this so as not to talk about my son.”

If the lady buys the bags or not, that’s her problem, the lady has an institution, so they check it out… But what they do to my son, it’s not from God, not from the Virgin of Guadalupe. The law states that in the face of any legal matter, custody reverts to the father.”

On the other hand, the prosecution indicated through a statement that three of those involved in this case have already been arrested and are in the Federal Criminal Justice Center. “Perhaps all these natural and legal persons colluded to simulate operations and provide resources to that criminal organization; lowering tax burdens and concealing operations, thus impeding the tracking of those resources.”