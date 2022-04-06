Oklahoma approves abortion ban and faces up to 10 years in prison

Draft

Image source, AFP Title, The Supreme Court may revoke the right to abortion this summer.

Oklahoma’s Congress passed a law on Tuesday banning abortion altogether, making it the latest Republican-controlled state in the United States to try to make abortion harder.

Many conservative ruling states across the country have adopted abortion restrictions in recent months as the Supreme Court weighs in on a case that could determine Rowe’s fate. Wade, the decision to legalize abortion in the country in 1973.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives voted 70 to 14 in favor of the new law, adding that abortion is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000, “except to save a pregnant woman’s life.” Medical emergency “.

Call Bill 612Passed in the Senate last year, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign it, promising to approve “all pro-life laws” coming his way last September.

The bill comes shortly after Oklahoma became a major destination for Texas women, who have been hit by a state ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

“If allowed to take effect, (the law) will be catastrophic for both Oklahomans and Texans who continue to care for Oklahoma,” the U.S. Civil Liberties Union (AUC) executive director said in a statement. ACLU in the state, Tamya Cox-Touré.

The ACLU also considers that the law will restrict basic medical care in the state.

"Now the Oklahomans face a future where they have no place in their state to go for this basic health care," Cox-Tour said.

Planned Parenthood, the abortion lawyer who runs two of the four abortion clinics in Oklahoma, regretted the passage of the law and announced plans to challenge the law in court.

If a judge does not prevent this, the law will come into force this summer.

In addition to Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Virginia have recently passed laws restricting access to abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court, now dominated by conservative judges, recently ruled in favor of Roe V. Wade, thereby overturning a nearly 50-year-old decision guaranteeing the right to abortion in the country.