April 6, 2022

Oklahoma approves abortion ban and faces up to 10 years in prison

Winston Hale April 6, 2022 2 min read
  • BBC News World

Image source, AFP

The Supreme Court may revoke the right to abortion this summer.

Oklahoma’s Congress passed a law on Tuesday banning abortion altogether, making it the latest Republican-controlled state in the United States to try to make abortion harder.

Many conservative ruling states across the country have adopted abortion restrictions in recent months as the Supreme Court weighs in on a case that could determine Rowe’s fate. Wade, the decision to legalize abortion in the country in 1973.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives voted 70 to 14 in favor of the new law, adding that abortion is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000, “except to save a pregnant woman’s life.” Medical emergency “.

Call Bill 612Passed in the Senate last year, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign it, promising to approve “all pro-life laws” coming his way last September.

