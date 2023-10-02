October 2023 will be the beginning of a phase for four signs

A new phase awaits 4 zodiac signs in October 2023. According to astrology, this month is transformative for your entire zodiac sign, however, If your sign is Virgo, Libra, Scorpio or SagittariusPlanets predict that you will have drastic changes.

The month of October this year is characterized by hosting the last two eclipses of the year, the first will be of the sun, which we expect on the 14th of the month, while the second will be of the moon on October 28th.

Eclipses in astrology speak of transitions, endings, and beginnings of great chapters in our lives. Let’s learn below how these energies, along with other planetary aspects, will affect the lives of Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius.

For Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius, October 2023 will be a transformative month. Image: Shutterstock

Virgo: You enter the stage of confidence

Virgo, this next phase of your life means it’s time to shine and step into your true self. As you embark on fall, you will feel great and confident.

Life has ups and downs, but you reach a new peak in your personal growth. Embrace this change by making external adjustments that reflect your internal transformation. Whether it’s a stylish turtleneck, a fancy Halloween costume, or a dramatic makeover, your outer choices reflect your inner journey.

You’ll feel calm, confident, and fully present in the moment when you’re ready to embrace life’s adventures.

Libra: You unleash your hidden feelings

The new episode coming out in October is about finding your voice and expressing feelings you’ve hidden for years. It is as if you have discovered the secrets of the therapist’s dialogue, allowing you to express your feelings and desires with new clarity.

You adapt by adjusting to your own needs and making decisions that respect your true self. This journey of self-discovery is not self-centered; It is a crucial step towards better understanding and supporting others.

Scorpio: adaptation and new habits

You approach this stage fearful of the potential challenges and suffering it may bring. However, when you immerse yourself in this experience, you will realize that it is not as difficult as you imagined. In fact, you might even start to enjoy it.

This chapter covers how to adapt and form new habits. Trust yourself to overcome initial doubts and evaluate based on your real experiences.

Embrace the present moment and engage in experiences with neutral expectations allowing them to influence your perception positively or negatively based on real data.

Sagittarius: Unexpected turns

Sagittarius, behind your seemingly casual exterior hides a meticulous plan. You strive to make things appear spontaneous and easy.

This month encourages you to embrace unexpected moments that deviate from your well-laid plans. It’s an opportunity to pivot, trust your instincts, and seize opportunities as they arise.

If there’s something you’ve been thinking about, take the plunge before you think about it too much. Let the world pleasantly surprise you and discover the joy of spontaneity, as recommended by your collective global horoscope.

