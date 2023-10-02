At the age of fifty-seven, Salma Hayek impresses with her natural body

In the digital world, noun Salma Hayek He shines with undeniable brilliance, and every time he shares a part of his life on platforms, he unleashes a whirlwind of enthusiasm among his followers. On this occasion, the famous actress, businesswoman, model and director surprised us all with a video that became the spark that lit the fire in… social networks.

Just a few hours ago, Salma Hayek He invited us on a virtual trip through his account Instagram, bringing us a collection of the most captivating moments from a recent event. In these photos, the famous Mexican actress shines in an elegant, vibrant burgundy dress that hugs her figure in an amazing way. These details not only enhance her undeniable beauty, but also highlight her statuesque figure, making her the focus of attention and admiration of her followers.

Salma Hayek has millions of followers on Instagram.

Along with the group of photos and videos, Salma Hayek added a description that read: “Kiss me a lot, store in Todos Santos.” The post sparked thousands of reactions, including likes and messages from her followers who talked about how beautiful she looks today at 57 years old.

“Peace descends on California Sur, All Saints in Mexico, the most beautiful @salmahayek, the most beautiful of my land, a pleasure to know my land,” “Visit the beach: Las Palmas. It’s empty, and the Pacific is warm and beautiful. Turtles. Horses. Palm oasis” These were some of the messages that the talented artist received.

Salma Hayek sets the trend with her diverse outfits.

Video shared by Salma Hayek Not only did she captivate with her dazzling style, but she also unleashed a wave of emotions in her followers. Complimentary comments and hearts have multiplied, as the actress continues to establish herself as one of the most influential people in the world social networks. Her charisma and presence continue to attract followers from all over the world, showing that the Mexican is undoubtedly the queen of digital platforms.