Next solar storm could impact technology: when will it happen?

On May 4, a solar eruption was recorded Coming from macular group 3664, which is classified as The largest in this solar cycle.

This type of flare is a very strange event and is the same type of phenomenon that caused the last geomagnetic storm or G5 solar storm that occurred a few days ago.

Solar flare It has been indexed By National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Such as X8.7Based on the scale used to measure solar activity,

The solar storm affected the sea floor A powerful solar storm hits Earth and leaves colorful northern lights in the Northern Hemisphere

When will be the next solar storm that will affect technology?

Although it is a colourful, bright and wonderful event, it can also cause damage and negative effects.

The scientific agency noted that “geomagnetic storms can affect infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on the Earth’s surface, which may lead to the disruption of communications, the electrical grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations.”

To address these potential consequences, the US Space Weather Prediction Center is responsible for alerting and informing operators of these systems, so that they can take preventive and protective measures.

According to NOAA forecasts, The geomagnetic storms will end on June 14. Additionally, they predict that the peak of this solar cycle could occur sometime between November 2024 and March 2026.. The space weather model for this entity points to July 2025, but that could happen months earlier or later.

But experts warned that the most dangerous level, G5, occurred on Friday and Saturday.. The next levels are expected to be at G4, or lower, and will not have the same consequences.

“Most of the material will likely pass in front of Earth,” said Sean Dahl, coordinator of the Space Weather Prediction Center. “However, interplanetary space is still very turbulent, even just the side edge of the last coronal mass ejections.”