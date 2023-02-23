News, snow forecast, rain and more

America’s Upper Midwest is bearing the brunt of the nation’s expected snowfall, amid a storm that stretches from coast to coast and puts millions under winter watch.

According to him National Weather ServiceThe Midwest could see 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour Wednesday, with winds of 40 to 50 mph.

Between now and Friday, February 25, the heaviest snow accumulations are expected in the states of California, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wyoming, as seen in this map with officials’ predictions.

Here, a review of the places facing the worst threats.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

The worst impacts are expected in the Twin Cities area, which includes Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding suburbs, starting late Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. Heavy snow can cover the ground very quickly, and strong winds can make travel especially dangerous.

In Minneapolis, the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities specifically said the “historic” three-day storm “will bring widespread snow accumulation, wind and snow primarily Wednesday through Thursday.”

Between 15 and 25 inches of snow will fall by Thursday, adding to the 1 to 3 inches that have already fallen there.

Gov. Tim Walls ordered the state National Guard, Department of Transportation and Patrol to be ready to respond to storm damage.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

In addition to the 10 cm already recorded in the state, 41 cm of snowfall and wind gusts of up to 72 kmph are also expected.

South Dakota’s governor announced Tuesday the closure of state government executive branch offices in more than half of the state’s 66 counties, with plans for employees to work remotely. Additionally, Interstates 29 and 90 were partially closed Tuesday night in preparation for the expected snow.

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Up to 30 cm of heavy snow is expected this Wednesday.

