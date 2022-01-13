News of the day live: Capitol attack probe team talks with former Trump spokesman | Univision News

The risk of dying from cancer has been steadily declining for almost two decades, by 2019 The disease will prevent about 3.5 million deaths In the United States, this showed Wednesday New Year Report From American Cancer Society.

The 32% decline in cancer deaths since 1991 is largely supported Quitting smoking, Has resulted Reduction in cases of lung cancer Or others related to it, as described by this organization.

The New therapies have also helped to treat colon cancer and breast cancer Because fewer people have died from the disease, the report added.

In 2019 – the year that report released the most recent statistics – there were 146 cancer deaths per 100,000 people. In 1991, the year in which those deaths peaked, the report says, 215 people per 100,000.

“Progress against cancer has accelerated over the past decade due to advances in early detection, surgical techniques and targeted therapies … some recent treatments are particularly significant because they have been able to treat severe cancers such as metastatic melanoma and lung cancer,” the association said.

Despite the progress, the organization said The increase in breast cancer and the advanced stage at which cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed are of concern.

He also said Considers the continuing racial and socio-economic gaps to be even more “dangerous” Minorities such as Hispanics are less likely to receive cancer-preventing treatments, such as getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Cancer deaths in 2022

This year, the organization estimates 609,360 people will die of cancer In the United States, at a rate of 1,700 deaths per day. See also Three rockets hit a U.S. military base at Baghdad airport in Iraq

Men are more likely to have lung, prostate and colon cancers; And lung, breast and colon in women, according to the report.

Despite a sharp decline in deaths from lung cancer, lung cancer is set to cause the highest number of deaths this year.

“Every day (by 2022) more than 350 people die from lung cancer, which represents more deaths than prostate, breast and pancreatic cancers,” the association said.