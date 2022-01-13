January 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

An airline is seeking permission to operate 170 weekly flights from the United States to Cuba

An airline is seeking permission to operate 170 weekly flights from the United States to Cuba

Winston Hale January 13, 2022 1 min read

Iceland Airlines Icelander applied to the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Permission to operate 170 Flights Weekly from Florida and Texas to Cuba, Reported the special page Aviationline.

Iceland flight Charter flights from Miami And from Orlando (Florida) and Houston (Texas) to Havana From February 1 to May 31, 2022.

Flights will be operated by a travel agency Unmart Superior Travel. Path Miami-Havana will have 136 weekly flights, When 17 departs each week from Orlando and Texas, According to the cited source.

Powered by Blogger Flights Boeing 757 or 737 Max. But despite that, Icelandair still has DOT approval pending.

Request From Icelandair to DOT Also included Four weekly flights from Orlando to Havana From January 11 to February 1, 2022.

Except Rental flights to Cuba, Iceland Requested 34 Weekly flights from Miami to Kyoto (Ecuador) For 34 more In Guayaquil. 34 more flights Punta Ghana, Dominican Republic From February 1 to May 31, 2022, according to the document he approached Aviationline.

According to the state-owned Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios SA (ECASA) In January 11 is planned Rental flights from the United States (Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers) to Havana Monday, six Tuesday, seven Wednesday, ten Thursday, 12 Fridays And nine Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.

See also  According to provisional results, Daniel Ortega will win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

News of the day live: Capitol attack probe team talks with former Trump spokesman | Univision News

January 13, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Strategy for the proximity of DR, Panama and Costa Rica

January 12, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Five alarm fires in New York

January 12, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

An airline is seeking permission to operate 170 weekly flights from the United States to Cuba

January 13, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

No punctures: Hankook introduces its airless tire

January 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

These are the 5 photos of Angela Aguilar that show the changes in her appearance last year

January 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Dyson: Tips for achieving your health goals in 2022

January 13, 2022 Zera Pearson