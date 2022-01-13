An airline is seeking permission to operate 170 weekly flights from the United States to Cuba

Iceland Airlines Icelander applied to the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Permission to operate 170 Flights Weekly from Florida and Texas to Cuba, Reported the special page Aviationline.

Iceland flight Charter flights from Miami And from Orlando (Florida) and Houston (Texas) to Havana From February 1 to May 31, 2022.

Flights will be operated by a travel agency Unmart Superior Travel. Path Miami-Havana will have 136 weekly flights, When 17 departs each week from Orlando and Texas, According to the cited source.

Flights Boeing 757 or 737 Max. But despite that, Icelandair still has DOT approval pending.

Request From Icelandair to DOT Also included Four weekly flights from Orlando to Havana From January 11 to February 1, 2022.

Except Rental flights to Cuba, Iceland Requested 34 Weekly flights from Miami to Kyoto (Ecuador) For 34 more In Guayaquil. 34 more flights Punta Ghana, Dominican Republic From February 1 to May 31, 2022, according to the document he approached Aviationline.

According to the state-owned Empresa Cubana de Aeropuertos y Servicios Aeroportuarios SA (ECASA) In January 11 is planned Rental flights from the United States (Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Fort Myers) to Havana Monday, six Tuesday, seven Wednesday, ten Thursday, 12 Fridays And nine Saturdays and Sundays, respectively.