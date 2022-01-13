Daily News Live: Far-right group leader Satyagraha arrested for Capitol attack | Univision News

The risk of dying from cancer has been steadily declining for almost two decades, by 2019 About 3.5 million deaths from this disease will be avoided In the United States, this showed Wednesday New Year Report From American Cancer Society.

The 32% decline in cancer deaths since 1991 is largely supported Those who quit smoking, What has been translated Reduction in cases of lung cancer Or others related to it, as described by this organization.

The New therapies have also helped to treat colon cancer and breast cancer The report added that fewer people died from the disease.

In 2019 – the year that report released the most recent statistics – there were 146 cancer deaths per 100,000 people. In 1991, the year in which those deaths peaked, there were 215 deaths per 100,000 people, the report said.

“Early detection, surgical techniques and targeted therapies (…) have accelerated progress against cancer over the past decade (…) and some recent treatments are particularly significant in treating severe cancers such as metastatic melanoma and lung cancer,” the association said.

Despite the progress, the organization said The high incidence of breast cancer and the advanced stage at which cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed are of concern.

He also said Continuing racial and socio-economic gaps are considered more “warning” There are few treatments that can prevent cancer, such as getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for minorities such as Hispanics.

Cancer-causing deaths in 2022

This year, the organization estimates 609,360 people will die of cancer In the United States, at a rate of 1,700 deaths per day. See also Trump leak investigation scandal: what do we know (analysis)

Men are more likely to have lung, prostate and colon cancers; And lung, breast and colon in women, according to the report.

Despite a sharp decline in deaths from lung cancer, that type of cancer is expected to cause more deaths this year.

“Every day more than 350 people (by 2022) die from lung cancer, which represents more deaths than prostate, breast and pancreatic cancers,” the association said.