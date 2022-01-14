January 14, 2022

FARC Ingrid Betancourt: US orders FARC to pay $ 36 million for kidnapping Ingrid Betancourt | International

Winston Hale January 14, 2022 2 min read

Judge Matthew Bran of the U.S. Pennsylvania Federal District Court accepted the case. Lawrence Dello, son of I.Encrit Botancourt, An American citizen He sued FARC for kidnapping his mother.

In a recent petition filed in court, Delloye accused the FARC of “kidnapping and torturing his mother, in violation of criminal law.”. Dello also accuses FARC of doing so Governments must be intimidated and forced to release FARC members. In addition, he argues that the FARC abducted his mother outside US territorial jurisdiction. “

Therefore, he filed a petition under the ATA, Anti-Terrorism Act. Before this, The judge ordered the former armed group to pay $ 36 million in compensation Betancourt after more than six years in captivity.

The Eemanda FARC includes the names of 14 members of the organization, including several leaders of the dissidentsLike Evan Marquez. The question remains as to how the money of this case will be paid to the Bettencourt family and where the money will come from?

According to the memorandum, Delloye had originally requested $ 12 million, three times the fee And attorney fees.

In his statement, Deloitte testifies to how abduction “destroyed his sense of hope and confidence in life and in others.” Undermining their ability to show affection and gaining love, psychological torture and emotional abandonment due to their absence from their mother. “

