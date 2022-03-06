March 6, 2022

New WhatsApp button lets you pause recording of voice notes

New WhatsApp button lets you pause recording of voice notes

Roger Rehbein March 6, 2022

Everything seems to indicate that a file new button From The WhatsApp Android will allow you to pause recording of voice notes, which no one expected, but it will be very useful.

If you are a WhatsApp user on Android, you will soon receive a file job This gives you more control over your voice memos.

And it has to do with the ability to pause or resume audio recording which is currently, WhatsApp for Android It only allows you to record audio notes once, so if something happens in the middle of the process, you have to start from scratch.

However, this will be a thing of the past, as with this new feature to be introduced, it is sure to attract a lot of people.

According to WABetaInfo, in the latest version of WhatsApp beta (2.22.6.7), a new button gradually appears that allows you to stop and resume recording of an audio message at any time.

Notably, to use the new button, simply tap on the microphone icon and slide up, and on the left side you will see the new pause button.

By clicking record the voice message will stop and you can resume it at any time by touching the red microphone and you can also ignore or listen to it before sending it.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this feature, because in fact it’s been available for a long time in WhatsApp apps for Windows, macOS, and iOS, however, we now know it’s coming to Android.

Of course, the deployment of the function is limited, due to the fact that at the moment it reaches users who are using the beta version of WhatsApp.

So if you are not one of them, at any time you can sign up for the lab program.

However, beta software is not for everyone, as the app may contain bugs and run unstable, so if you don’t want to risk it, you just have to wait a little longer for it to go public.

On the other hand, this new functionality has been added to others that have also improved the experience of voice messages, such as the ability to play at different speeds and continue to listen when you leave the conversation.

