Apple Vision Pro is vulnerable to malfunctions and risks of cyber attacks

The glasses went on sale in early February. (Manzana)

Apple has introduced its first mixed reality headset called the Vision Pro, which has sparked all kinds of reactions, whether due to its starting value at $3,500 or the way some people have been seen using it in public, as it appears to be a somewhat futuristic re-creation. view. .

however, This has been overlooked because it is a completely new technological device And with an unprecedented operating system Manzanathe computer may be vulnerable to a security vulnerability and fail to operate.

ESET, the company responsible for detecting threats, It warns of the potential risks associated with these matters Apple glasses.

Using these glasses, people can access different streaming platforms. (Manzana)

The points most vulnerable to malicious attacks or system failure, according to the aforementioned company, are:

OS

Although the device relies on Apple software already installed, It launches a completely different operating systemIt is designed to interact in new ways with the environment because it is mixed reality.

However, irregularities may arise in its operation that change these interaction capabilities:

– Excess: If one or more applications are causing the system to overload, This may cause the interface to freeze Hence, all the user sees is turning off or restarting the device.

The glasses contain sensors and cameras. (Manzana)

Although overheating appears to be a minor effect, touching the face is definitely not appropriate. It should be noted that the device does not contain batteries in the glasses, which greatly reduces the risk of explosions.

– Change in sensors and cameras: One of the advantages of the Apple Vision Pro is that it has two screens, which allows for the playback of photos and videos in very high resolution, but it also means that the user does not see the world around him directly; Everything passes through cameras and sensors.

If there is a change in the behavior of proximity or accelerometer sensors, it can pose a risk to the user's physical safety, as well as causing all other applications to behave abnormally, resulting in missing or inaccessible windows.

Weaknesses

It is common to see people using these glasses in everyday situations on social media. (X/@jahvascript)

Due to the new operating system or bugs in Apple Vision apps, there is a risk of criminals exploiting security flaws.

Exploiting vulnerabilities is one of the tricks criminals use to spread threats such as Trojans and ransomware.

In the case of ransomware, the device will be prevented from fully performing its functions and victims will have two options: contact Apple for assistance – since Vision does not have an interface that allows direct interaction with the operating system to reinstall it – or pay the ransom.

But this last measure is not highly recommended because whoever pays the ransom funds the cybercriminal group and allows them to attack more victims. In addition, the rescue is not guaranteed.

The glasses process real images in layers. (YouTube: iFixt)

In the event of a Trojan infection, cybercriminals can access all cameras and sensors available on the device, viewing and monitoring everything the victim sees.

Privacy

With Vision Pro glasses, privacy concerns may extend a little further. The device has multiple cameras and sensors that map the environment and people nearby, which in itself is a point to take into consideration.

One of the characteristics of this product is that it does not allow the user to see the world around him directly, meaning that the product is constantly mapping and photographing everything around him to approximate this information. If users use the device on the street, it will constantly map people and places without its owners' consent.