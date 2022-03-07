Tips to get the most out of your iPhone

Apple has many useful actions (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

for decades The iPhone was the smartphone Preferred However, among the many usability options, there are some that are not as advertised and many may not be aware of them despite owning a phone of the brand.

those who have iPhone can find different functions It’s helpful to use the phone as an expert.

In Apple’s iOS 14 update, the functionality has been integrated backtap that you can benefit from Sensors at the back to detect it in two shocks initiate the command that is assigned to it in the settings. For example, you can set two clicks to lock or take a screenshot.

It also allows extension Shortcuts option, which are user-customized commands so that you can control various actions with your finger. The available options are numerous, so it will depend entirely on what the user wants. To access it, you have to visit the Settings option, then Accessibility and touch.

This option is useful for Share photos without doing multiple actions to attach them To messages, since it is enough just to locate the image in the gallery, select the share option and select Copy image. Then, just select the app you want to put it in, hold your finger for a few seconds in the text field and hit Paste. This way it will appear as an attached image.

Since the iOS 15 update, Apple has integrated an option Copy text from a photoregardless of the surface it was taken from, as the system accurately recognizes the content it is copying, saving the user a lot of time,

On the other hand, if you want to save time typing on the keyboard, you can press Dictation option that appears when you click the microphone icon It is located at the bottom right. This is similar to Android and various messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, has lost the knowledge and usefulness of Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant in recent years. To increase the capabilities of Siri, Apple added more skills in iOS 14, and with iOS 14.5, it now includes a more diverse set of sounds.

To change how and when Siri is released, tap the Settings icon on the Home screen, select Siri & Search, and make your choices. You can also choose to show conversations on the screen by tapping on Siri responses and toggling between Always Show Siri Text and Always Show Your Requests to make sure you see the last word as well.

For those who are sick of your iPhone, always open Safari instead of DuckDuckGo or Google Chrome when you click a link, or open Apple email instead of the Gmail app when you select an email address from the email list. Personalization contacts can be he – she. If your iPhone is running iOS 14 or later, You can choose which applications you want to use as default programs.

To do this, just tell Siri: “Open Gmail settings” or whatever app you want to use. You can also tap the Settings icon on the Home screen, swipe up on the app’s name, and select it to enter its settings. Touch the default browser app or the default email app, and on the next screen, select the preferred program.

