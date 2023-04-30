New visa requirements for the US in April 2023: costs, applications and how long it will take | That request and process size | USA | us | Trends | uses

Annually, Consul America Request visa This is one of the most requested documents by all foreign nationals who want to visit the United States for various reasons, be it tourism, study or work, to enter your country. It is common knowledge that there are different types of visas such as tourism, work and some that can be implemented from the US Embassy in your country, they will provide you with the information you need. For this 2023, the Embassy of the United States announced new requirements and new amounts to start the process. Keep reading to know the new amounts and the new cost of the procedure.

How much does the process of obtaining a work visa cost?

Costs for work visas vary from $2,000 to $11,000, and USCIS fees may be required, depending on the visa type.

In addition, last Monday, March 6, the 60-day deadline granted by USCIS was passed. Well, the cost of processing a green card and getting other forms can go up to $2,225 dollars.

Under the plan, the application fee to process a green card would increase by $1,500, making it unaffordable for some interested in becoming legal residents due to the difficulty of saving.

New costs for paying visas to the US

Visa applications paid before September 30, 2022 can only be used up to October 1, 2023. The new cost of the visa application process is $160, which may be slightly higher depending on the currency of each country where the process is planned. will be performed.

New requirements for visa to USA 2023

The changes are based on the presentation of the DS-160 form, which is one of the initial procedures when seeking to apply for a B1/B2 tourist visa. This document provides personal data of the applicant like names, surnames, work data, family etc. We tell you all the changes:

The new requirements will be effective from May 1, 2023.

The US Embassy will not accept any half-completed forms.

All information on the DS-160 form will be requested.

The entire process should be done electronically.

The confirmation sheet must be presented at the time of appointment with the United States Embassy and Visa Service Center.