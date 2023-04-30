Edwin Castro: Security Team Protecting $2 Billion Powerball Winner | composition

Although earning is the dream of many Powerball, becoming an overnight millionaire involves its risks, hence, it is important to take safety measures. Security agents watching Edwin Castro’s back and interests know that well.

Castro is the Hispanic winner of the $2 billion Powerball jackpot, although he was left with US $628.5 after paying rebates and state taxes, which put him on the Forbes list and allowed him to become one of the most exclusive. Neighborhoods in California.

With the enormous wealth he has acquired, he has become one of the richest men on the planet, and he knows that taking care of his physical integrity is now a priority. Find out how your security team protects you at all times.

Edwin Castro hired security

Edwin Castro, the Hispanic identified as the $2,000 million Powerball winner in California, lives rich and famous. He bought a mansion for over 25 million dollars and now Hollywood stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, Salma Hayek, Tobey Maguire and Christina Aguilera are neighbors.

Realizing his reality, the new rich in America and the world – ranked 1,292 on Forbes – have chosen to hire private security. According to reports, he has a rotation of three guards who protect him and his house 24 hours a day. New York Post.

The publication showed images of the Hispanic man leaving a Chase bank in California on Wednesday, April 26, accompanied by security guards.

Castro was casually dressed: a blue T-shirt and gray sweatpants and beach sandals. His smile was wide as he walked up to his new $250,000 Porsche 911, “vintage style.” Next to him was a tall man with blond hair who was identified as one of his guards. Behind him, in another not so modern car, was another member of the security team.

Edwin Castro buys a white Porsche 911 (Photo: Porsche)

What is Powerball?

He Powerball It is a lottery game America It can be found here Its 44 statesIn addition to the District Colombia, Puerto Rico And this Virgin Islands.

Note that the minimum jackpot is Powerball 40 million dollars. When there is a winner, he can choose whether to pay in 30 annuities or in cash, taking into account tax and legal costs.

Tickets cost 2 dollars and 3 dollars if you want to play Powerplay. You can access the page to see the new prize pool and the most recent winning numbers This link.