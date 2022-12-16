New H2-B Visas Announced in US: Who’s Eligible

America An additional 64,716 H-2B visas will be available to applicants next year. About Related category for temporary workers Non-agricultural. That is the purpose of this action US companies can hire more foreigners for their vacancies Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. As Mayorkas declared, “a record job at a time of development”.

The Submission of these documents The addition represents a major shift in the North American nation’s workforce. Through this, more companies will be given the opportunity to increase their production during the peak season and hire foreigners. However, not everything is so simple, and there are unqualified applicants.

If they want to take advantage of this, companies should Prove to the immigration authorities that they really need to fill their positions with citizens of other countries. “They must certify that all H-2B workers requested in the petition will be harmed or will suffer immediate irreparable harm if they cannot be hired,” the agency said in its statement. web page.

With these rules, Vacancies will be filled Immigrants with extraordinary abilities. While employers They must demonstrate that “there are not enough Americans willing, able, and available to do the temporary work.”.

In that sense, Government agencies announced that All companies will be tested It will qualify them whether they are suitable or not. Therefore, those with a history of exploitation or any other fault will be subject to additional scrutiny.

“There is This is the first time the Department has issued a single rule making additional H-2B visas available. for various appropriations throughout the fiscal year, including one toward the end of the second half,” the Department of Homeland Security said on its website.

The agency, along with the Department of Labor, mandated that Immigration permits are specifically for certain people. 44,700 will be reserved for workers who have already received H-2B and wish to return to the United States. The other 20,000 will be for citizens of certain South American countries.

In this sense, applicants must fall into one of the following categories:

Nation