An hour’s paradise from Miami that everyone wants to know

Beyond the tax benefits that made them so popular, Cayman Islands is a true paradise For travelers looking for a Caribbean gem, With white sandy beaches and crystal clear watersUpscale hotels, a variety of delicious food to eat and entertainment options.

This dream destination is made up of an archipelago of three islands. The most famous of which is Grand Cayman, being very large and having dozens of options for tourist centers near natural attractions. They are also suitable for scuba diving and snorkeling.

The Cayman Islands has a wide range of luxury hotels on offer Cayman Islands / Visit Facebook

Stand out among the must-see spots in this Caribbean paradise Seven Mile Beach It provides, as its name suggests A long coastline For those diving in white sand or refreshing waters.

Nature and wildlife enthusiasts should visit Little Cayman, the smallest part of the archipelago, but Abundant presence of marine life, tropical birds and other species from the area. It is said that more iguanas live here than people.

You can see the USS Kittiwake submarine on a diving exercise @jordancharlesphotography / Instagram

A must visit place for diving enthusiasts USS Kitweg, A 250-foot long American reserve submarine was purposely chased. Artificial reefs are almost 20 meters deep.

Due to its proximity to Cuba and Jamaica, the Cayman Islands have an abundance of gastronomic offerings. There are More than 200 restaurants serving tempting products Goldfish obtained in sport fishing practices, along with local produce such as coconut, banana, cassava, yam, rice, tuna, snapper, ma and mahi-mahi.

Gastronomy has a strong influence from the islands’ neighbors Cuba and Jamaica

Cayman Islands / Visit Facebook

December to April is the most recommended season to visit the Cayman Islands. Because the humidity in the environment decreases and the climate is pleasant; On the other hand, July and August are the hottest and most humid months, so tourism slows down. Advantage? Season is best for those looking for the lowest prices.

The total population of the islands is 66,500 people, but A A large presence of foreigners choose this paradise as their retirement abode Or take a long break. Although they have their own official currency, the US dollars are widely accepted And English is the primary language. However, local people also speak dialects.

Regardless of the time of year, the islands offer impressive landscapes @perrylevy345 / Instagram

Some are rated as Two million tourists visit the Cayman Islands each year. Being a British Overseas Territory, It’s the size of some of the royalty members’ trips. The last of these visits was in 2019 by then Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. In 1973, the now king had already met them for the first time; His mother II Isabel did so in February 1994.

Some visitors arrive on cruise ships, but there is also the option of taking direct flights Cayman Islands / Visit Facebook

Most visitors to the Cayman Islands are tourists They sail on cruises in the Caribbean, So your trip contemplates one or two nights in this archipelago. This place is special for lovers Flying from Miami, the journey by plane takes just over an hour.

Presented by American Airlines Direct flights between Miami A. to Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman Island It costs about 300 dollars; There is also the option of local flights to the islands, Cayman Airways, slightly more expensive. Delta has frequent flights from Miami, but they stop in Atlanta, and their fares are around $441.

