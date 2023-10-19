A city in the US pays Latinos to live there – Telemundo Chicago

The city of Topeka, Kansas wants people to go there and delivers Economic incentives To attract new residents and workers, including Latino and immigrant families.

Under the so-called incentive scheme Choose TopekaPeople like Eric Powell can earn up to $15,000 if they rent or buy homes in the city and are employees of local businesses that partner with the program, with a minimum salary of $50,000 a year.

Qualified applicants must be authorized to work in the United States, which means that incentives are not available to undocumented immigrants.

Bowell, a Venezuelan immigrant who moved to Topeka two years ago, said she received a $10,000 incentive after receiving proof of purchase of a home.

The program is funded equally by the city and participating businesses, many of whom recruit Hispanic workers, said Shawn Dixon. Visit Topeka.

“I love the city. It’s a quiet city, no traffic,” Powell said Telemundo News.

The Choose Topeka program was launched in 2019 to support employers and promote economic development.

“We are a city that depends on immigrant, Hispanic or Latino workers,” Ernesto de la Rosa, Topeka’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, told Noticias Telemundo.

The program helped bring nearly 100 individuals and families to Topeka, NBC affiliate KSNT reported, in February. It recently expanded to support veterans, recent Washburn University graduates and “boomerang” residents looking to return to the city.

A in the city incentive scheme Provides grants to individuals looking to start and grow their small businesses, owners and start-ups to improve their financial performance and business sustainability or enter new markets. In some cases, the grants can cover up to 50% of the costs of starting a new business, said Israel Sanchez, GO Topeka’s director of capital and business development.

Permanent residents can apply for the desired benefit; Those in doubt are advised to consult a lawyer.

Shawnee County, where Topeka is located, has grown in population 2,265 residents From 2021 to 2022, Topeka’s largest and fastest population growth in a decade.

According to the Census Bureau, the county’s population has become younger and more diverse. The county’s non-white population grew by nearly 7%, driven by increases New Hispanic and biracial populationsAnd their average age dropped by almost two years, to approximately 38 years.

Latinos are the second largest ethnic group in Topeka, with about 20,000 residents. Topeka’s total population is nearly 127,000, according to the city.