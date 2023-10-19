Miami Beach police take action against street sleepers

A new law in Miami Beach allows arrests of homeless people who refuse shelter. (Opy Morales)

Approved the new Ordinance Miami Beach City Commission Allows the arrest of homeless people who sleep in public places and refuse to stay in shelters. law, Effective in next 10 daysAccording to reports, it eliminates the requirement for officers to be notified before an arrest is made Miami Herald.

This may interest you: Miami Beach named a street after legendary singer Celia Cruz

The mayor has supported the move Don Gelber and Commissioners Alex Fernandez, Kristen Rosen Gonzalez And Steven Mayner. They promise arrests only if the shelters have beds.

Rosen Gonzalez He emphasized that the aim was to provide a single media solution to a population living by its own rules, ignoring local laws.

Housing prices in this tourist hub have increased significantly over the same period.

Instead, the commissioners Ricky Arriola, David Richardson And Laura Dominguez They voted against. Areola argued that Miami Herald Instead of criminalizing homelessness, the city should seek solutions to increase the supply of affordable housing.

This may interest you: Outdoor movie nights are returning to Miami Beach

Miami Beach The last decade has seen challenges in adding affordable housing Housing costs have increased Significantly. Regardless of the intentions behind this new law, the situation of the homeless in the city will become more difficult in the coming days.

The city has reserved USD 7.6 million In your budget for homeless services and law enforcement. Additionally, it is investing $2 million to fund 45 permanent homes and 10 shelter beds for Miami Beach’s homeless population.

According to the evidence collected by Local 10, Tracy SlavensA Lotus House shelter board member expressed opposition to the proposed ordinance, arguing that the move would have a negative impact on the homeless population.

This may interest you: A well-known movie theater in Miami Beach now has a new restaurant

Slavens noted that the ordinance could create criminal records that make it difficult for homeless people to get a job or rent an apartment. Besides, Rachel PrestipinoCatalyst Miami’s vice president of policy and community engagement called the ordinance the criminalization of homelessness.

Despite the passage of the ordinance, there are concerns that it will open the door to future lawsuits. The ordinance will take effect ten days after it is approved by a 4-3 vote in the City Commission.