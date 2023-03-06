At least one person died and eight were injured in a stampede during a concert in Rochester

(CNN) — A 33-year-old woman was killed and eight others injured during a concert Sunday night at the Rochester Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, according to a city police report.

Officers first responded to a report of gunshots inside the stadium during a concert around 11:05 p.m. Arriving officers found several wounded inside and treated medical personnel, but found no evidence of gunfire from the complex.

“The injuries appeared to be the result of a large crowd rushing toward the exits after people heard what they believed to be gunshots,” Lt. Nicholas Adams said in the statement.

Three adults were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital. A 33-year-old woman has been reported dead; Two other individuals are “currently listed [en estado] Critical, life-threatening,” the statement said. Six other people were airlifted to area hospitals by private vehicles with life-threatening injuries.

Rapper Glorilla, who was performing at the venue on Sunday night, acknowledged the incident in a tweet: “Just found out what happened. […] I pray for everyone’s well-being.”