The US Senate has unanimously approved legislation that would ban federal government agencies from doing business with the Maduro regime.

The US Senate unanimously approved it Act to ban operations and leases with Venezuela’s illegal dictatorial regime (BOLIVAR) Senator Rick Scott.

The law prohibits doing business with anyone who supports federal agencies Maduro’s repressive regime. The bill was unanimously approved Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs March 2021 in the U.S.

The Bolivar Law Cooperated by Senators Jackie Rosen, Marco Rubio and Thom Tillis.

In the House of Representatives, Congressmen Michael Waltz and Debbie Wasserman Schultz are leading the bipartisan companion bill. In 2019, Senator Scott’s amendment to roll back the Maduro regime was added to the National Security Authorization Act, and Senator Scott signed similar legislation as Florida governor. (EFE)



“We all know what Nicolás Maduro is doing in Venezuela. This is Starving their own citizens. This is Imprisoned political opponents. It provides a foundation Russia, Iran, Communist China and Hezbollah And it seriously disrupts our hemisphere. There is no reason for the US government to work with companies that work with a corporation Dictator Very disgusting,” said Rick Scott.

“I am incredibly proud that the Senate voted to hold Maduro accountable for his abuses by unanimously passing my Bolivar Act. We are working to weaken Maduro’s position in the Western Hemisphere and counter our enemies. Vladimir Putin and Xi JinpingFor Maduro’s supporters, the bill is a big step forward and a huge win America’s Defense. “The passage of the BOLÍVAR Act demonstrates the commitment of the American people to take tough action against our adversaries when they threaten America’s national security,” Scott added.

Senator Rick Scott said the approval of the Bolivar Act highlights the determination of the American people to confront adversaries when they threaten the country’s national security. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, Congressman Michael Waltz He pledged that the U.S. must be clear that the Maduro regime continues to be a destabilizing force for the Western Hemisphere as it not only represses the Venezuelan people, but also helps fuel the crisis, along with Cuba, Russia and China. Humanitarian aid has reached our own southern border.

“We must treat them like an illegitimate dictatorship and with this bill remove any financial mechanism that helps keep them in power. In the National Security Authorization Act of 2020, we prohibit companies that do business with the Maduro regime from contracting with the defense sector. It’s time we expanded that ban to the entire federal government. ” said Waltz.

Congressman Michael Waltz vowed, “The Maduro regime continues to be a destabilizing force for the Western Hemisphere, not only oppressing the Venezuelan people, but also working with Cuba, Russia and China. The humanitarian crisis has reached our own southern border. (Reuters)

• Federal agencies are barred from awarding US government contracts to companies that do business with the Maduro regime.

o This Prohibition Bill applies only to contracts entered into after the Act and does not affect any business with the duly elected Government of the National Assembly and its elected successors.

• Humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and the Office of Foreign Assets Control provide necessary exemptions, including the issuance of a valid license to do business in Venezuela.

• Allows the Secretary of State to waive restrictions when it is in the national interest of the United States

(with information from Rick Scott’s press release)

