Network instability in Cuba due to ETECSA maintenance

In the early hours of Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the authorities of Cuba's telecommunications monopoly, ETECSA, reported network instability, slow Internet access, among other problems due to scheduled maintenance. The situation may extend until this morning.

According to one NB Official, “Maintenance work was carried out at the sites where the national service platforms are located.”

“During these tasks, slow Internet access may be observed, as well as impacts on the mobile voice service and payment services through Transfermóvil. If you have any questions, you can contact us via our official customer service channels,” they added.

In the end, they indicated that “their technicians will work to complete the procedures on time.”

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and confirm that these maintenance works are necessary to keep communications services running.”

Frequent maintenance of ETECSA in Cuba

Less than a week ago, ETECSA also announced maintenance and damage to the network throughout Cuba. They then reported fiber optic repairs between February 15 and 16, with the usual effects.

They warned local customers that “these activities could cause some slowdowns in Internet access and mobile voice service.”

Currently, in February, ETECSA is offering some offers, such as modem. It also encourages online payment of phone bills. How do I do it?

You can find out the amount of your bill: through Online services. Call 112 starting on the tenth of every month. At any of our business units or at the Post Office from the 10th of every month.

And also through Electronic invoice Which you can order via email and receive starting on the 10th of every month. If you are a user Note Home You will automatically receive it in your mailbox Note.