Near completion of the Central Mathematics and Science Building | front valley

EL CENTRO — After a series of delays, many related to COVID, the new $37 million Math and Science building at Central Union High School is nearing completion, District Administrator Ward Andros said.

A kick-off event is expected in about a week, and the day after the festivities, teachers will be able to move in and start teaching in the classroom.

“We are in the last days of the to-do list before[the occupation],” Andrews said.

“Small things like soap dispensers, teacher training and the final programming of the keyless entry system have been installed. He explained that there will be additional work after occupancy around the building, such as the scoreboard (sports field) and other site improvements that will not affect the school day.”

Late last summer, the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) building was expected to be completed in November, and teachers would move their classes through December.

However, due to various issues, including some issues related to the widespread international supply chain issue, they delayed it earlier this year.

Construction of the two-story, 31-class building began in November 2018 and was due for completion in December 2020, but has been delayed due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, district officials previously said.

The building is expected to mark a new era in math and science education as the school prepares students for 21st century careers such as robotics, biomedical sciences and engineering. With a two-story glass atrium at the main entrance and spacious high-tech classrooms and laboratories, the building feels like a university campus.

The Robotics and Innovation Lab space on the first floor will be outfitted with welding, cutting and fabrication equipment, as well as a 3D printer. The main laboratory on the second floor will include space for engineering and biomedical classes. Each area is 2,200 square feet.

The building’s first floor also includes eight math classes and six biology labs.

The second floor contains seven mathematics classes, four chemistry laboratories, and two physics laboratories.

There is internet access throughout the building and 600 plug-ins for electronic devices.