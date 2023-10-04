October 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, and more are available in Apple Arcade this month

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, and more are available in Apple Arcade this month

Roger Rehbein October 4, 2023 3 min read

Apple has announced the arrival of four new games to its streaming video game platform, Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is adding four great new games in October.

The list of games for Apple devices continues to grow, as we recently told you about the top 10 games with the best capabilities to play on iPhone 15 and now we tell you the news that will be coming to one of the gamers’ favorite platforms. Apple Arcade is Apple’s streaming video game service that is accessible to all subscribers Updates and new games monthly. In October, the game catalog was expanded with four new releases for all those who have a membership on this platform.

Arcade version of NBA 2K24

For many players, the October releases are what drives them Arcade version of NBA 2K24A video game that is renewed year after year and presented to us Experience being a basketball stareven accompanied by some of the greatest legends of all time.

With this wonderful game You will feel like you are at the top of this sportand gained hundreds of fans at the same time that the most important sponsors focus on you and your skills on the field.

NBA 2K24 features new accessories and uniforms to customize your NBA player, as well as new game modes so variety lets you play as much as you want without getting bored. Play it this October 24.

Arcade version of NBA 2K24

Become a basketball star in NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition for Apple Arcade

Cut the rope 3

This is the third game in this fun franchise that tests your skills by having to figure out where and when to make the perfect cut in order to win and continue progressing through its challenging levels. This great classic video game It will be available on October 13.

Cut the rope 3

Cut the Rope 3 is coming to Apple Arcade

Danger! a trip around the world

This interesting game developed by Uken Games contains information ranging from easy to more complex, and is sure to make you live the experience as if you were in the wonderful TV show. You can play it on October 6.

Danger! For iPhone

You can now play Jeopardy! From your Apple devices

Crossword +

The combination of relaxing and beautiful backgrounds with the requirements of the crossword game will make you remember words and concepts that you may not use on a daily basis. For many, there is nothing better than the classic and this game that Arrives October 20th It is a clear example of this.

Crossword +

Guess the words with Crossword Jam+ on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has a test One month free People who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV will be able to get the service Three months free. It’s also part of Apple One, a bundle you can buy to save money and access Apple services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a gaming beast that far outperforms the current generation

October 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

NASA’s Parker Probe ‘touches’ the Sun and proves itself as the fastest object in history – teach me about science

October 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Why does my iPhone 15 Pro get hot?

October 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

3 min read

They won by a landslide! America beat Pachuca 4-0 in the Mexican League | Sports | Mexico

October 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, and more are available in Apple Arcade this month

October 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The father hands his son over to the deputy to participate in the fighting

October 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Bernardo Arevalo asked in Washington that the OAS apply the Democratic Charter to Guatemala.

October 4, 2023 Winston Hale