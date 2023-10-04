NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, and more are available in Apple Arcade this month

Apple has announced the arrival of four new games to its streaming video game platform, Apple Arcade.

The list of games for Apple devices continues to grow, as we recently told you about the top 10 games with the best capabilities to play on iPhone 15 and now we tell you the news that will be coming to one of the gamers’ favorite platforms. Apple Arcade is Apple’s streaming video game service that is accessible to all subscribers Updates and new games monthly. In October, the game catalog was expanded with four new releases for all those who have a membership on this platform.

Arcade version of NBA 2K24

For many players, the October releases are what drives them Arcade version of NBA 2K24A video game that is renewed year after year and presented to us Experience being a basketball stareven accompanied by some of the greatest legends of all time.

With this wonderful game You will feel like you are at the top of this sportand gained hundreds of fans at the same time that the most important sponsors focus on you and your skills on the field.

NBA 2K24 features new accessories and uniforms to customize your NBA player, as well as new game modes so variety lets you play as much as you want without getting bored. Play it this October 24.

Cut the rope 3

This is the third game in this fun franchise that tests your skills by having to figure out where and when to make the perfect cut in order to win and continue progressing through its challenging levels. This great classic video game It will be available on October 13.

Danger! a trip around the world

This interesting game developed by Uken Games contains information ranging from easy to more complex, and is sure to make you live the experience as if you were in the wonderful TV show. You can play it on October 6.

Crossword +

The combination of relaxing and beautiful backgrounds with the requirements of the crossword game will make you remember words and concepts that you may not use on a daily basis. For many, there is nothing better than the classic and this game that Arrives October 20th It is a clear example of this.

Apple Arcade has a test One month free People who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV will be able to get the service Three months free. It’s also part of Apple One, a bundle you can buy to save money and access Apple services.