The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a gaming beast that far outperforms the current generation

New leaks and rumors continue to arrive regarding the next generation of Samsung’s flagship phones. According to the latest, the Galaxy S24 will be much better gaming beasts than we’ve seen so far.

Image of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Leaks about Samsung’s next flagships keep arriving. We previously saw data about the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Especially in the case of the latest, Samsung is preparing to make some aesthetic changes that will change the design of its top phone, or so the leaks we saw say.

But they will not be the only changes that the top Korean model will undergo. If the Galaxy S23 family in general (with the Galaxy S23 Ultra shining in particular) is indeed among the best gaming smartphones at the moment, then According to Sam Mobile next generation It will be even more brutal than the current one.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a Snapdragon processor

There is supposed to be a stable relationship between Qualcomm and Samsung, but according to the media, it seems so Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy. It will be theirs exclusively, and after passing their GPU through GeekBench and achieving 15,000 points (60% more than the highest GPU to date), it has been proven On a graphic level it will be a powerhouse.

GeekBench may not be the most reliable test, but it shows There is a big difference between the current generation and the next generation.. This would place the next best Korean model in its class as a gaming built beast, currently well above any dedicated gaming device.

From what is known so far, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be a 8-core chip made with 4nm lithography By TSMC. It will have one Cortex-X4 core, five Cortex-A720 cores, and one Cortex-A-520 core. It will also be accompanied by an Adreno 750 GPU. All this is invited to offer 50% more performance Regarding the current generation of Qualcomm processors.

Now: Does this mean the Galaxy S23 base They will come with Exynos 2400? It is true that it remains to be seen how this chip will perform compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but it is true that the Koreans have not yet been able to present their own processor that offers… Performance and energy efficiency (especially the latter) on par with Qualcomm.