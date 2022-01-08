NATO warns of “real” danger of conflict in Ukraine

The boss of OTAN Friday was considered a military standoff Russia On the border with Ukraine Poses a “real” risk of conflict Atlantic Alliance It must be prepared for the failure of diplomatic efforts.

“The danger of conflict is real. Aggressive actions Russia Security is severely undermined EuropeWarned General Secretary From North Atlantic Treaty Organization (OTAN), Jens Stoltenberg, After a meeting with the organization’s foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg invited the decision to attend a meeting in Moscow NATO-Russia Council.

“It’s a positive sign, because the tension is high. We’ll see Russia Engage in a conversation with good faith and accept that it raises material issues. But we must be prepared for the failure of diplomacy, “he said.

Earlier, on Monday, discussions centered on the Ukrainian question Russia And the United States.

The boss of OTAN In this regard, he warned, “there is no discussion of European security without Europeans at the negotiating table.”

In the United States, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, “There will be no talks. Ukraine Without Ukraine“.

Washington and its allies are blaming Russia To prepare for an invasion after amassing about 100,000 troops near the border Ukraine, Former Soviet Republic.

Western nations have been trying to prevent Moscow, which has been battling pro-Russian separatists in two eastern border areas since 2014, from invading its neighbor.

Clashes erupted following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and more than 13,000 people were killed.

Stoltenberg warned Russia Upon any one timely action Ukraine.

“And Russia It decides to use military means against its neighbors, which are subject to severe economic and political sanctions, “he said.

However, he reiterated it OTAN Because I will not interfere militarily Ukraine It is not one of its members.

Nevertheless, the Atlantic Ocean Crossing Organization is preparing to strengthen its military presence in its eastern part.

“We have significant capabilities,” Stoltenberg said, recalling that the Coalition has 40,000 strong rapid reaction forces.