August 3, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

NASA publishes a new image from space

NASA publishes a new image from space

Roger Rehbein August 3, 2022 2 min read

space telescope James Webb Passed time and huge amounts of dust to take a new picture of galaxy wheel chariot With unprecedented clarity, as I reported on Tuesday before Container and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Located about 500 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation Sculptor, the chariot wheel took shape after a head-on collision between two galaxies.

They explained that the collision caused two rings to spread out from the center of the galaxy, “like ripples in a pond after a stone was thrown into it.” Container and ESA in a joint statement.

The statement added that a small white ring in the center of the galaxy, while the outer ring with its colorful sides, has been expanding in the universe about 440 million years ago. As it expands outward, it collides with gas, causing new stars to form.

The Hubble telescope has already taken pictures of this strange ring galaxy, which is thought to have been spiral like the Milky Way before it was collided with a smaller galaxy.

But the Webb telescope, launched in December 2021, has a longer range to capture images.

They said Webb’s ability to detect infrared light allowed him to see “a huge amount of hot dust” that obscured the view of the Cartwheel Galaxy. Container and ESA.

This revealed new details about the formation of stars in the galaxy, as well as the behavior of the supermassive black hole at its core, they said.

It was also able to detect areas rich in hydrocarbons and other chemicals such as Earth-like dust.

Behind the wheel of the wagon, two more small galaxies shine, and behind them more structures can be seen.

See also  25 funny things you can ask Siri

Studies from the image show that the Kartwell wheel galaxy is still in a “very transient phase,” according to space agencies.

“Webb gives us a quick glimpse into the current state of the Cartwheel and also provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.”

AFP is a major global information agency that provides fast, reliable and comprehensive coverage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

August 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

As much as you see it on TikTok, no, Apple isn’t giving up on AirPods

August 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

How to edit metadata for multiple photos at once in iOS 16

August 1, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA publishes a new image from space

August 3, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

AMLO sends letter to Joe Biden over “difference” in T-MEC on energy issues

August 3, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Exercise helps adults with memory problems

August 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Let Diaz-Canel Come!”: Mothers with Their Babies Block a Highway in Havana

August 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward