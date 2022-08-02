iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

The iPhone 14 Pro It will be the first smartphone to have an always-on display. Yes, this feature has been available for years in Android But only for some functions (to display the time and date and in some cases, some notifications), but Apple’s next premium phone will be the first to display content on its full screen, even if it’s locked. Yes, it will stop being a black rectangle.

Rumors of the new Always On Display or AOD The iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most exciting features announced in the upcoming Apple flagship phone. And the new evidence he found 9to5Mac Not only do they seem to confirm that, but they explain how it will improve the AODs found on competing phones.

There was already evidence of permanent display support in iOS 16but now 9to5Mac has found an important additional clue. All iOS 16 wallpapers introduce a new “dormant” state This darkens the normal image and removes it from saturation. This is activated when the screen is turned off when the phone is locked.

AOD for iPhone 14 Pro

There have been rumors of an always-on feature in the smartphone lineup previously. iPhone 13but it didn’t make it to the 2021 iPhone. These rumors have returned with a vengeance for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max which are due out later this fall. According to Mark Gorman of Bloomberg, the Always On display feature is said to bring up iOS 16 lock screen widgets that display weather, calendars, stocks, activities, and more. like him Apple WatchThis feature will prevent sensitive data from appearing on the lock screen for all to see. In addition to iOS 16 widgets, the always-on display will likely display the time and date and an indicator for unread notifications.

TheAlways-on screens have been popular on the best Android phones for yearsSo we’ve been waiting a long time for Apple to catch up. With evidence like this, as well as claims from respected leakers, it looks like the iPhone 14 Pro is the iPhone to finally deliver, taking it a step further by displaying a full wallpaper instead of a black screen with widgets.

however, We don’t expect this feature to reach the base iPhone 14Because, like the iPhone 13, it shouldn’t have the ProMotion adaptive refresh rate necessary to create an effective AOD. The standard iPhone 14 and the rumored new iPhone 14 Max model will also lack a telephoto camera like previous generations, and Perhaps also from the new A16 Bionic chip that we hope will power the Pro models.

Other Pro . improvements are rumored Includes a new 48MP main camera At the back, a redesigned notch made with bead-and-hole slots. For all the leaks and rumors so far, check out the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor centers.

The iPhone 14 Pro and its brother Max will leave the eyebrow or ‘notch’ aside in favor of an odd arrangement that includes a round and bean-shaped cutout. neatly arranged in a line. It’s debatable whether it looks cool, but it surely has never been tried by a smartphone manufacturer before.

Display supply chain expert Ross Young, who has a fairly solid track record with Apple’s display-related predictions, tweeted what appears to be an engineering model of the iPhone 14 Pro. There are two separate cutouts, a design we haven’t seen on a phone yet. Samsung offers a lot of phones with a single circular hole, Motorola has a phone with two separate camera points, and Huawei has stayed true to the pill-shaped design for the past few years. But these two components have never been mixed in this way.

