August 2, 2022

As much as you see it on TikTok, no, Apple isn't giving up on AirPods

August 2, 2022

Don’t make a mistake! Apple isn’t giving up on AirPods, it’s all about misleading traders about putting together a replacement software.

Are you a fan of TikTok and attracted by the advertisement for free AirPods? No, unfortunately Apple does not give AirPods to anyone. different video clipslike him) has spread on the platform where those from Cupertino are said to be giving away replacement AirPods with the simple fact of entering any Apple Store and ordering a pair for free.

There is no way for Apple to give up on products like AirPods or the like

How does the alleged free AirPods hack work? Any user who has some AirPods You can go to an Apple Store and report that your hearing aids are not working (With some valid argument) And you’ll instantly receive replacement AirPods without questions or objections. It’s real?

AirPods Pro

AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world

No way, Apple doesn’t give away some AirPods or give them away for free to others. It’s actually a replacement program AirPods Pro. do you remember? If you have hearing aids of this type that were manufactured before October 2020, you may be a candidate for replacement. The problems detected range from static to issues with active noise cancellation.

naturally An Apple employee will have to certify who – which Faulty AirPods Pro And they are part of the problem. As you can see, this is not a TikTok hoax but it is a fact.

Increased appointments at the Apple Store due to false news or misinformation

As a result of these videos, Apple received more citations ususally. Most of them are customers who want to exchange their AirPods with the information mentioned on TikTok. According to anonymous reports receivedAppointments at the Apple Store have doubled in recent weeks.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe

So don’t fall in love with these TikTok scams, although true, this content has no malice to hurt anyone. They are the content creators looking for any “valid” information that will help them increase their numbers on the platform. If you have questions about the AirPods Pro Exchange Program You can check this link.

