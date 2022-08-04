iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

picture : John Prosser x Eanzelbo

Only a few weeks to find out New iPhone 14 More and more details about the future star phone from Apple have been leaked. But from a lot of speculation, it seems we can actually take one advantage for sure: the arrival of Function A Always in the show.

This isn’t the first time that this long-awaited feature has been speculated to appear, since iOS 16 code already contained several references to the new always-on display functionality (“A always on screen”), as they progress Where 9to5Mac.

And now c As they have since made clear Mac rumorsin beta version 14 From Xcode ( . file a tool Developed by Apple) You can see the function A Always displayed in operation . In the images below you can see how certain details of the screen widget disappear while others stay on for a bit (to conserve more battery ) while the phone is locked.

Of course, the display function will always come to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, because they are the only ones who have the display technology necessary to implement this option.

Apple is expected to hold its next Keynote in September and then introduce its new range of phones.