August 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

Roger Rehbein August 4, 2022 2 min read

Image of the article with confirmed title: iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

picture: John Prosser x Eanzelbo

Only a few weeks to find out New iPhone 14 More and more details about the future star phone from Apple have been leaked. But from a lot of speculation, it seems we can actually take one advantage for sure: the arrival of Function AAlways in the show.

This isn’t the first time that this long-awaited feature has been speculated to appear, since iOS 16 code already contained several references to the new always-on display functionality (“Aalways on screen”), as they progress Where 9to5Mac.

And now cAs they have since made clear Mac rumorsin beta version 14 From Xcode ( . file a tool Developed by Apple) You can see the function AAlways displayed in operation. In the images below you can see how certain details of the screen widget disappear while others stay on for a bit (to conserve more battery) while the phone is locked.

Of course, the display function will always come to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, because they are the only ones who have the display technology necessary to implement this option.

G/O Media may get commission

28% off

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

music +
This is the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, featuring active noise cancellation, Transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s going on around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive equalizer, and even sweat resistance.

Apple is expected to hold its next Keynote in September and then introduce its new range of phones.

See also  The trick is to improve your focus and productivity while working at the computer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NASA publishes a new image from space

August 3, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

August 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

As much as you see it on TikTok, no, Apple isn’t giving up on AirPods

August 2, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

August 4, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Two deans of the School of Medical Sciences have resigned in scandal over favoring a student

August 4, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

▷ Academy of Sciences asks to ‘double’ biosecurity measures for COVID-19 #3Ago

August 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

What he says about Francisco Martinez’s invitation to the “H” and the courts and footballers playing the role of the bureaucracy

August 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis